Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 6

2. Red-zone defense

The Chargers defense hasn't been perfect by any means in 2023, but the unit performed well situationally through four games.

The Bolts are currently tied for the ninth-best red-zone defense at an even 50 percent, meaning teams score touchdowns only half the time they get inside the 20-yard line.

The Chargers goal-to-go-defense has been even better as that unit ranks fourth overall at 53.33 percent.

The Bolts will face a Cowboys offense that has been on the field for a whopping 93 plays in the red zone, easily the highest amount in the league.

But Dallas has had some trouble punching it in, as they rank 28th in red-zone offense (36.84 percent) and are 30th in goal-to-go offense (41.67 percent).

Whichever unit can win this battle Monday night could help give their team the overall edge.

3. Back in primetime

Get ready for a heavy dose of the Bolts under the bright lights.

The Chargers have 13 games left on the 2023 schedule, six of which are slated to be in primetime. (And that doesn't include a Week 18 home date against the Chiefs which could also get flexed).

As the Bolts prepare for Monday night's clash against the Cowboys, the Chargers enter riding a three-game win streak on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers won both Monday games in 2022 (at home against the Broncos and on the road against the Colts) and were also victorious against the Raiders in Week 4 of the 2021 season.