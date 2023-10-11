Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 6

Oct 11, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

JP3

The Bolts are rested and ready for the post-bye schedule.

Here are three key Chargers stats ahead of Week 6:

1. Going deep

The battle between the Chargers offense and Cowboys defense will be a fascinating one Monday night.

Especially when the Bolts attempt to throw it down the field.

Entering Week 6, the Chargers ranked third in the NFL with 29 deep pass attempts, which are categorized as throws of at least 20-plus yards downfield.

Justin Herbert and Co. are among the league leaders there, even though they have only played four games. The Chargers rank second in deep-pass percentage at 18.8, as 29 of the Chargers 154 pass attempts have been downfield.

The Dallas defense, meanwhile, has allowed just 21 pass plays of 15-plus yards, tied for the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

2. Red-zone defense

The Chargers defense hasn't been perfect by any means in 2023, but the unit performed well situationally through four games.

The Bolts are currently tied for the ninth-best red-zone defense at an even 50 percent, meaning teams score touchdowns only half the time they get inside the 20-yard line.

The Chargers goal-to-go-defense has been even better as that unit ranks fourth overall at 53.33 percent.

The Bolts will face a Cowboys offense that has been on the field for a whopping 93 plays in the red zone, easily the highest amount in the league.

But Dallas has had some trouble punching it in, as they rank 28th in red-zone offense (36.84 percent) and are 30th in goal-to-go offense (41.67 percent).

Whichever unit can win this battle Monday night could help give their team the overall edge.

3. Back in primetime

Get ready for a heavy dose of the Bolts under the bright lights.

The Chargers have 13 games left on the 2023 schedule, six of which are slated to be in primetime. (And that doesn't include a Week 18 home date against the Chiefs which could also get flexed).

As the Bolts prepare for Monday night's clash against the Cowboys, the Chargers enter riding a three-game win streak on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers won both Monday games in 2022 (at home against the Broncos and on the road against the Colts) and were also victorious against the Raiders in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

While Herbert and the offense have helped generate those wins, the Bolts defense has been especially stingy by allowing just 33 total points and forcing five total takeaways in the past three games on Monday night.

