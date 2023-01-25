Chargers Special Teams: 3 Strong 2022 Stats & 2 to Improve in 2023

3 Strong Special Teams Stats in 2022:

1. Punt returns on both sides

The Chargers were potent in the punt return game and smothering when defending it.

The Bolts ranked third overall in punt return average at 11.7 yards per return, with Carter setting a career-high in that category.

On the flip side, the Chargers were the league's No. 1 team in punt coverage by allowing just 3.1 yards per return. Opponents managed just 58 total yards on 19 returns.

Scott played a key role in this as his hangtime seemed to get better and better as the season went along.

His lofty kicks allowed rookie gunners Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard to get downfield and make quick tackles … if there was a return at all. The Chargers also ranked first in opponents' fair catches on punts with 33.

Staley talks often about how field position can dictate a game in the long run. The Chargers punt return and coverage units swung that area heavily in the Bolts favor all season long.

2. Kicking percentage

If you would had known the Chargers used three different kickers in 2022, a prediction might be based around a rollercoaster season.

The opposite happened.

Yes, the Bolts relied on Dustin Hopkins, Taylor Bertolet and Cameron Dicker at different parts of the season. But the Chargers were among the league's best kicking operations all season long.

In fact, the Bolts ranked second overall with a combined field goal/extra point percentage of 94.3. The group combined to make 31 of 33 field goals and all 40 extra points.

Hopkins made nine of 10 field goals but missed two games in the first half of the season before going on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. Bertolet stepped in and kicked in two games — making all six of his combined kicks — before he, too, went on Injured Reserve with a quad issue.

But Dicker stepped in without a hitch, kicking in the final 10 regular-season games to produce one of the best rookie seasons in league history. The 24-year-old made 19 of 20 field goals and all 22 extra points.

And in a season where the Bolts won seven games by one score or less, the trio of Chargers kickers helped steady the ship along the way.

3. Penalties

Special teams is often referred to as the "complementary" phase, as it can help set up the offense and defense in favorable spots.

But those positive vibes are often erased with penalties, something the Chargers had very little of this past season.

The Bolts were whistled for just 11 penalties on special teams this season, with three of them being of the pre-snap variety. The eight others came through as the second-fewest in the league.