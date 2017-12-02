Chargers Sign Kicker Travis Coons

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a change at kicker on Saturday, signing Travis Coons to the active roster. He joined the Bolts earlier this week as a member of the practice squad. In a corresponding move, Nick Novak was placed on the Reserve-Injured list with a back injury.
Coons will make his Chargers debut against his former team as he served as the Cleveland Browns' kicker in 2015. He converted 28 of 32 attempts (87.5 percent) that year with a long of 47. Coons spent time with the Rams this preseason, booting a 53-yarder against the Bolts.
In his third stint with the Chargers, Novak was 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) with a long of 50 since signing before the team's Week 5 game against the Giants. His 503 total points rank sixth all-time in franchise history.
In addition, the Bolts re-signed TE Braedon Bowman to the practice squad for his third stint this season. Bowman appeared in three games last year for the New York Jets before injuring his ACL.