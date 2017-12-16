Chargers Sign Craig Mager to Active Roster

Hours before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers announced they've signed cornerback Craig Mager to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also waived LB James Onwualu in a corresponding move.
The Bolts' third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mager appeared in 21 games with 10 starts over his first two seasons, totaling 40 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception. He played in 11 games a year ago with eight starts, notching 31 tackles, four passes defensed and his first career pick.
Meanwhile, Onwualu signed with the Chargers this year as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He appeared in nine games, making his biggest contribution on special teams with nine tackles.