Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
Okoye, who played college football at Ferris State, spent the 2018 offseason with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent before being released during final roster cuts. He most recently saw action for the Alphas in The Spring League. Okoye will wear No. 90 for the Chargers.
Sails spent the final two seasons of his college career at South Florida after transferring from North Carolina. For the Bulls, he started 20 games at cornerback, breaking up 11 passes and posting three interceptions. Sails also showed value on special teams for South Florida, averaging nearly 10 yards per punt return. At Chapel Hill, he played in 19 games, tallying 40 career tackles and 15 passes defensed. Sails will wear No. 8 for the Chargers.