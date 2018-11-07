Chargers Sign Anthony Lanier, Kyle Wilson to Practice Squad

Lanier is a 6-6, 285-pound edge rusher who initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins in 2016, appearing in four games his rookie year. However, the 25-year old really made his mark in 2017, appearing in 11 games with two starts, totaling 14 tackles, 5.0 sacks, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Lanier came on strong down the stretch last season as all five of his sacks came in the team's final seven games. Washington waived him earlier this September with an injury designation.