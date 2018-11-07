Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Sign Anthony Lanier, Kyle Wilson to Practice Squad

Nov 07, 2018 at 09:59 AM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

110718lanier

The Los Angeles Chargers filled two open spots on their practice squad Wednesday, signing defensive end Anthony Lanier and linebacker Kyle Wilson.

Lanier is a 6-6, 285-pound edge rusher who initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins in 2016, appearing in four games his rookie year. However, the 25-year old really made his mark in 2017, appearing in 11 games with two starts, totaling 14 tackles, 5.0 sacks, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Lanier came on strong down the stretch last season as all five of his sacks came in the team's final seven games. Washington waived him earlier this September with an injury designation.

Meanwhile, Wilson is a 6-0, 231-pound product out of Arkansas State who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in the offseason. He appeared in all four preseason games with one start, totaling four tackles along the way. He most recently spent time on the Eagles' practice squad.

