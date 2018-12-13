Chargers Announce Several Transactions Prior to Showdown with Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers announced several roster moves mere hours before their Week 15 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team signed RB Troymaine Pope and LB Kyle Wilson to the active roster, waived LB Tre'Von Johnson and placed Trevor Williams on the Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury.

A 5-9, 205-pound running back out of Jacksonville State, Pope joined the Bolts' practice squad on Nov. 28. He previously spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. Pope has appeared in four career games, toting the rock 12 times for 44 yards, averaging 3.7 ypc., along with one reception for five yards.

The other new member of the 53-man roster is Wilson, who initially signed to the team's practice squad on Nov. 8. The 6-0, 231-pound Arkansas State product joined the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in the offseason. Wilson appeared in all four preseason games for Philly with one start, totaling four tackles along the way. He spent time on their practice squad before joining the Bolts.

Meanwhile, Johnson played in the Bolts' past four games after being promoted to the active roster in mid-November from the practice squad. He totaled three tackles while playing predominately on special teams.