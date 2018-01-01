Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Set to Pick 17th in NFL Draft

Jan 01, 2018 at 12:55 AM

The Los Angeles Chargers know the value of hitting on a first-round pick.

In fact, their three first rounders from 2014-16 made the Pro Bowl in their second season in Jason Verrett, Melvin Gordon and Joey Bosa.

Now they'll look to add to their young stable of impact players in the NFL Draft armed with the 17th overall selection.

This marks the second time in four years the Chargers are set to pick 17th as they entered the 2015 NFL Draft with that selection as well.  However, they traded up two spots with the San Francisco 49ers in order to snare Gordon.

Overall, the Bolts enter this year's draft with six picks at the moment having traded their seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for QB Cardale Jones. Still, all eyes will be on who the team adds in the first round.

The 2018 NFL Draft will take place in Dallas from April 26-28, and the order for the top 20 picks are as follows:

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. New York Giants
  3. Indianapolis Colts
  4. Cleveland Browns via Houston Texans
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. New York Jets
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  8. Chicago Bears
    9/10. San Francisco 49ers (decided by coin flip)
    9/10. Oakland Raiders (decided by coin flip)
  9. Miami Dolphins
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
    13/14. Washington Redskins (decided by coin flip)
    13/14. Green Bay Packers (decided by coin flip)
  11. Arizona Cardinals
  12. Baltimore Ravens
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Seattle Seahawks
  15. Dallas Cowboys
  16. Detroit Lions
Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
