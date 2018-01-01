Chargers Set to Pick 17th in NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers know the value of hitting on a first-round pick.

In fact, their three first rounders from 2014-16 made the Pro Bowl in their second season in Jason Verrett, Melvin Gordon and Joey Bosa.

Now they'll look to add to their young stable of impact players in the NFL Draft armed with the 17th overall selection.

This marks the second time in four years the Chargers are set to pick 17th as they entered the 2015 NFL Draft with that selection as well. However, they traded up two spots with the San Francisco 49ers in order to snare Gordon.

Overall, the Bolts enter this year's draft with six picks at the moment having traded their seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for QB Cardale Jones. Still, all eyes will be on who the team adds in the first round.

The 2018 NFL Draft will take place in Dallas from April 26-28, and the order for the top 20 picks are as follows: