Chargers Set to Honor Alumni vs. Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers will celebrate the team's rich history by recognizing the men who have donned the lightning bolt when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 3 at StubHub Center. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PST. In honor of Chargers Alumni weekend, the team will take the field in their Royal Blue Color Rush uniforms – a nod to one of the most successful periods in franchise history: The "Air Coryell" era.

At halftime, Chargers Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson will help honor and recognize some of the greatest Chargers in team history with a special ceremony for defensive end Fred Dean, wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tackle Ron Mix.Each will be presented with an updated Pro Football Hall of Fame ring to honor their career achievements in professional football.

Dean was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008 He was selected by the Chargers in the second round (33rd overall) of the 1975 NFL Draft. Dean's quickness, speed and strength made him one of the league's most feared pass rushers during his 141-game career. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1979 with 15.5 sacks (unofficial). Dean was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers and unofficially recorded nearly 100 career sacks.

Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, Joiner caught 50-plus passes seven times and had 70 or more receptions in three seasons with the Chargers. Known for his excellent speed and precise route running, Joiner averaged 16.2 yards-per-catch and accounted for 12,146 yards and 65 touchdowns. He holds the team record for most career receptions by a wide receiver with 586 and ranks second for receiving yards with 9,203.

Mix was inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. In 10 seasons, he only had two holding penalties. Mix was known for excellent speed and outstanding downfield blocking. He was an eight-time All-Pro Selection (1960-64, '66-68). Mix made eight AFL All-Star games appearances (1962-69) and was named Chargers MVP in 1962.

Prior to the game, the Chargers will honor all former Bolts in attendance on the field as part of a special pregame recognition held in conjunction with Chargers Alumni weekend. They will also hold a special tailgate before kickoff. It marks the culmination of a memorable weekend as the former Chargers will attend Saturday's practice at Hoag Performance Center before joining the current Bolts for lunch.

U2

In conjunction with Interscope Records, Sunday's game will feature music from U2's new album Songs of Experience. Tracks to be played in-venue from the album, which will be officially released December 1, include: The Blackout, American Soul, You're The Best Thing About Me *and Get Out Of Your Own Way. *Additionally, the Chargers will give away 250 copies of the new album to a lucky section during the first quarter.

MY CAUSE, MY CLEATS

Los Angeles Chargers players will be lacing up to support charitable causes as part of the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats game this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at StubHub Center. For My Cause My Cleats, players will be supporting charitable causes through cleats that are custom designed and inspired by causes that they have selected. Participating players and their causes include:

Player Name Cause Charity Joe Barksdale Music Education Fender Music Foundation Corey Liuget Heart Health American Heart Association Jeremiah Attaochu Sickle Cell Awareness Glory's Hope Foundation Hayes Pullard Youth Sports Hayes Pullard Foundation Drew Kaser Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society Travis Benjamin Breast Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society Hunter Henry Human Trafficking End It Movement Michael Schofield Colon Cancer Awareness Jane Caliendo Memorial Foundation Adrian Phillips Diabetes American Diabetes Association Russell Okung Tech access for low income areas Greater Foundation Cardale Jones Military Appreciation Fallen 15 Desmond King Autism Awareness Autism Speaks Joey Bosa Pediatric Cancer Rally Foundation Melvin Gordon Jockey Being Family Foundation Jockey Being Family Foundation Antonio Gates Lupus Awareness Lupus Foundation Casey Hayward Volunteering in the Community Hayward's Hands Branden Oliver Anti-Bullying No Bully Zone Sean McGrath Support for Victims of Abuse Joyful Heart Foundation