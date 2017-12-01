Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Set to Honor Alumni vs. Browns

Dec 01, 2017 at 12:56 AM

The Los Angeles Chargers will celebrate the team's rich history by recognizing the men who have donned the lightning bolt when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 3 at StubHub Center.  Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PST.  In honor of Chargers Alumni weekend, the team will take the field in their Royal Blue Color Rush uniforms – a nod to one of the most successful periods in franchise history: The "Air Coryell" era. 

At halftime, Chargers Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson will help honor and recognize some of the greatest Chargers in team history with a special ceremony for defensive end Fred Dean, wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tackle Ron Mix.Each will be presented with an updated Pro Football Hall of Fame ring to honor their career achievements in professional football. 

  • Dean was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008 He was selected by the Chargers in the second round (33rd overall) of the 1975 NFL Draft.  Dean's quickness, speed and strength made him one of the league's most feared pass rushers during his 141-game career.  He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1979 with 15.5 sacks (unofficial). Dean was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers and unofficially recorded nearly 100 career sacks.
  • Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, Joiner caught 50-plus passes seven times and had 70 or more receptions in three seasons with the Chargers. Known for his excellent speed and precise route running, Joiner averaged 16.2 yards-per-catch and accounted for 12,146 yards and 65 touchdowns. He holds the team record for most career receptions by a wide receiver with 586 and ranks second for receiving yards with 9,203.
  • Mix was inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. In 10 seasons, he only had two holding penalties. Mix was known for excellent speed and outstanding downfield blocking. He was an eight-time All-Pro Selection (1960-64, '66-68). Mix made eight AFL All-Star games appearances (1962-69) and was named Chargers MVP in 1962. 

Prior to the game, the Chargers will honor all former Bolts in attendance on the field as part of a special pregame recognition held in conjunction with Chargers Alumni weekend. They will also hold a special tailgate before kickoff.  It marks the culmination of a memorable weekend as the former Chargers will attend Saturday's practice at Hoag Performance Center before joining the current Bolts for lunch.

U2

In conjunction with Interscope Records, Sunday's game will feature music from U2's new album Songs of Experience. Tracks to be played in-venue from the album, which will be officially released December 1, include: The Blackout, American Soul, You're The Best Thing About Me *and Get Out Of Your Own Way. *Additionally, the Chargers will give away 250 copies of the new album to a lucky section during the first quarter.

MY CAUSE, MY CLEATS

Los Angeles Chargers players will be lacing up to support charitable causes as part of the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats game this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at StubHub Center. For My Cause My Cleats, players will be supporting charitable causes through cleats that are custom designed and inspired by causes that they have selected. Participating players and their causes include:

Player Name

Cause

Charity

Joe Barksdale

Music Education

Fender Music Foundation

Corey Liuget

Heart Health

American Heart Association

Jeremiah Attaochu

Sickle Cell Awareness

Glory's Hope Foundation

Hayes Pullard

Youth Sports

Hayes Pullard Foundation

Drew Kaser

Cancer Awareness

American Cancer Society

Travis Benjamin

Breast Cancer Awareness

American Cancer Society

Hunter Henry

Human Trafficking

End It Movement

Michael Schofield

Colon Cancer Awareness

Jane Caliendo Memorial Foundation

Adrian Phillips

Diabetes

American Diabetes Association

Russell Okung

Tech access for low income areas

Greater Foundation

Cardale Jones

Military Appreciation

Fallen 15

Desmond King

Autism Awareness

Autism Speaks

Joey Bosa

Pediatric Cancer

Rally Foundation

Melvin Gordon

Jockey Being Family Foundation

Jockey Being Family Foundation

Antonio Gates

Lupus Awareness

Lupus Foundation

Casey Hayward

Volunteering in the Community

Hayward's Hands

Branden Oliver

Anti-Bullying

No Bully Zone

Sean McGrath

Support for Victims of Abuse

Joyful Heart Foundation

Earlier this week, players were able to see these special cleats for the first time:

For a full list of Chargers players cleats and photos, please visit Chargers.com/MyCleats   

PREGAME FESTIVITIES

Prior to kickoff, the National Anthem will be performed by recording artist Angie Fisher. Fisher received a Grammy nomination for "I.R.S." and built a reputation as an in-demand session and background vocalist. The versatile singer has done studio sessions with Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Phillip Phillips, Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, Missy Elliott, Robin Thicke, Josh Groban and Kirk Franklin. In addition to Clarkson, she's toured with Clay Aiken, Jennifer Lopez, Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster, Chaka Khan and Lalah Hathaway.

LET'S GET SOCIAL

The Chargers are encouraging fans to show their excitement and post photos using the hashtag #RepTheBolts. Fans who post photos using the #RepTheBolts on Twitter and Instagram have a chance to be featured on the official Los Angeles Chargers website, Chargers.com. Fans around the world can join the conversation about Sunday's game by using #CLEvsLAC.

NEED A LYFT? 

The Lyft Lot is located at Towne Avenue Elementary School, 18924 Towne Ave, Carson, CA 90746. Lyft, the fastest growing ridesharing service in the U.S., is proud to partner with the Chargers this football season.  Save the hassle of parking, and take a Lyft ride to the game. 

