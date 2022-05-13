10 Insights: Top Storylines of the Chargers' 2022 Schedule

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' 2022 regular season schedule:
1) The Chargers open at home for the first time since 2019. The Bolts face the Las Vegas Raiders marking the first time they've opened against an AFC West opponent since 2018. It's the earliest home matchup against the Raiders in 40 years and the first time in Chargers history they'll host the Raiders in a season opener.
2) We've known this game for a couple weeks, but the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video belongs to Chargers vs Chiefs. This marks the first time since 2003 that the Chargers will face divisional opponents in Weeks 1 and 2 of the regular season.
3) The team goes from two-straight AFC West opponents to two from the AFC South when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 3 and go on the road to Houston to face the Texans in Week 4. Week 5 includes a trip to Cleveland to take on the Browns marking the first of two back-to-back road game series for the Bolts this season.
4) Week 6's game against the Denver Broncos marks the third AFC West game for the Chargers in 2022. It's also the second of the maximum five allotted primetime games the Bolts have this season. Three of those will be on the road and the other two, like Week 6, will be held under the lights at SoFi.
5) In Week 7, the Bolts will face the Seattle Seahawks at home before their bye in Week 8. That marks the sixth time the Chargers have a bye in Week 8 since the open date was re-instituted into NFL schedules in 1990. After the bye, they'll head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 9 – the first time the Chargers will face that opponent following the bye.
6) The Bolts will play their third primetime game of the season in Week 10 with a Sunday Night Football game at San Francisco. The team will then host the Kansas City Chiefs at home wrapping up that series in Week 11.
7) Weeks 12 at Arizona and 13 at Las Vegas denote the second of two back-to-back road game series for the Bolts in 2022. The game against the Cardinals features a matchup of the last two quarterbacks to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (Herbert & Kyler Murray).
8) The team then hosts the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium. Week 14 is the second meeting between 2020 first-round draft pick QBs Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. From Weeks 10-15, the Chargers only have one game in a different time zone (Arizona, MT).
9) Weeks 16 and 17 are two primetime matchups for the Chargers. They'll visit the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 26 and host the Los Angeles Rams on New Year's Day. The Colts game will be on Monday Night Football and Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the Sunday Night Football matchup between the L.A. teams at SoFi Stadium.
10) With the final week of the season's exact schedule to be determined later, the 2022 regular season Week 18 finale will be at Denver on either Jan. 7 or 8. This is the fifth-straight year the Chargers have gone on the road for the season finale. When it comes to weather, this should be the coldest game the Bolts will have in the regular season as the team hits normally cold-weather cities (KC/CLE) earlier in the year and after Week 10 at night in Santa Clara, the Chargers are either home or on the road in a dome up until Week 18.
