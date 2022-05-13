10 Insights: Top Storylines of the Chargers' 2022 Schedule

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' 2022 regular season schedule:

1) The Chargers open at home for the first time since 2019. The Bolts face the Las Vegas Raiders marking the first time they've opened against an AFC West opponent since 2018. It's the earliest home matchup against the Raiders in 40 years and the first time in Chargers history they'll host the Raiders in a season opener.

2) We've known this game for a couple weeks, but the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video belongs to Chargers vs Chiefs. This marks the first time since 2003 that the Chargers will face divisional opponents in Weeks 1 and 2 of the regular season.

3) The team goes from two-straight AFC West opponents to two from the AFC South when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 3 and go on the road to Houston to face the Texans in Week 4. Week 5 includes a trip to Cleveland to take on the Browns marking the first of two back-to-back road game series for the Bolts this season.

4) Week 6's game against the Denver Broncos marks the third AFC West game for the Chargers in 2022. It's also the second of the maximum five allotted primetime games the Bolts have this season. Three of those will be on the road and the other two, like Week 6, will be held under the lights at SoFi.