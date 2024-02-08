Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts Chose Jim Harbaugh as Their New Head Coach

The Chargers interviewed a lot of head coach candidates. Why was Harbaugh the choice? (Bill via email)

Back in December, John Spanos said the Bolts were going to case a wide net when it came to the upcoming head coaching search.

The Chargers President of Football Operations wasn't kidding. The team eventually interviewed 15 total candidates for that role, which obviously eventually went to Jim Harbaugh.

Spanos said last week that it was beneficial for the Bolts to get as many viewpoints as possible.

"It was awesome because every coach has a different perspective and insight and we got to pick their brain," Spanos said.

So, why is Harbaugh now the new Chargers Head Coach?

Here are my top three reasons:

1. He's a winner

The Spanos family wants to win. Point blank period.

Harbaugh alluded to that when he referenced a chat with Dean Spanos a few weeks back in which the coach said he was hungry to win.

Spanos replied that he was "starving" to win.

The Bolts have seemingly been on the cusp of being a consistent winner for years now but needed to find the right person to help take them over that proverbial hump.

Harbaugh has won at every single place he's coached at, whether that's the University of San Diego, Stanford, the 49ers and most recently at Michigan.

And we're not talking winning like going 9-7 and being a slightly above average team. Harbaugh routinely makes sure his team is playing deep into the season and are playing in massive games.

Stanford won the Orange Bowl. The 49ers went to a Super Bowl amidst three straight appearances in the NFC title game. And Michigan, of course, just won a national title.

The expectation is that Harbaugh was the best choice of those 15 candidates to help the Chargers reach new heights.

2. Head coach experience

John Spanos said back in that December chat with reporters that he saw a benefit if the Chargers next head coach had been previously held that role elsewhere.

The Bolts past three head coaches were all first-time head coaches. And while each of them had earned that right, neither of them worked out for a myriad of reasons.

Harbaugh knows what it takes to win in the NFL. It's a demanding and ruthless league where the smallest mistake can mean the difference between a win and a loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Bolts brass decided they wanted to go with someone with a proven track record. And Harbaugh is on the short list of coaches who fit that criteria.

3. Culture setter

Harbaugh's persona and mannerisms were on full display in his introductory press conference last week.

Of course, there was the line about attacking each day "with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

But he also said his brother, John, is as "tough as a two-dollar steak" and quipped "don't let the Powder Blues fool you" when describing how touch he wants his team to be.

The quote that has stuck with me the past week was this one about Justin Herbert:

"Let's see if I'm man enough, a good enough coach, so that all of his hard work can be realized. I want to work really hard so that his hard work is going to be realized, Justin and every player on our football team."

Herbert's play the past four seasons has sort of summed of the Chargers overall. Incredible bright spots but a lack of overall team success that certainty doesn't fall on the quarterback's shoulders.

But that quote above just oozes of accountability. Harbaugh is going to hold his players to a high standard while perhaps holding himself to an even higher one.

Harbaugh knows the Bolts need to be revamped in a lot of ways. That started with him going to Home Depot to get a Shop-Vac to clean up the weight room and will also include him having his team prepared down to the finest detail by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Harbaugh obviously has a prior relationship with the Spanos family from the two seasons he was a quarterback with the Chargers organization.

Dean Spanos said last week that the connection surely played a part in Harbaugh getting hired here. But the focal point was finding a head coach to lead the Chargers to a place they've never been before.

Harbaugh was the clear-cut choice there in a strong pool of candidates.

"I think that we both have a great deal of respect for each other," Dean Spanos said. "He has a great deal of respect for our family and I think he knows a lot about our family and not just in the last two weeks, but from before.