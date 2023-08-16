Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top 5 Matchups to Watch in Chargers-Saints Joint Practices

Aug 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

JP

Joint practices are set to return at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Chargers will host the Saints for two days of joint sessions Thursday and Friday before the teams meet Sunday in preseason play.

The Bolts starters aren't expected to play in the game, meaning the work over the next two days will be crucial in helping them get prepared for the regular season.

Here are five matchups to watch:

1. Chargers secondary vs. Saints wide receivers

Perhaps the biggest development of the week was when J.C. Jackson said he'll participate in joint practices. That's another step forward for the Chargers cornerback in his progression in returning from a serious knee injury. Jackson and other at his position — Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr. and Ja'Sir Taylor — will get a great test against Michael Thomas and Chris Olave of New Orleans. The Bolts secondary has flashed in camp against their own teammates, but this is the next step as the regular season looms.

Day 14 of Chargers Camp

Check out the best photos from the fourteenth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 73

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Eric Kendricks vs. Alvin Kamara

Kendricks' leadership on the field and in the locker room has been lauded since he arrived as a free agent this spring. But we'll soon see how his on-field impact looks in live action, especially against the run game, an area the Bolts have focused on improving in 2023. Kendricks knows Kamara well, having seen him four times including twice in the playoffs. We'll know more about Kendricks and the Chargers run defense by Friday afternoon.

3. Chargers wide receivers vs. Saints secondary

The Bolts boast one of the best wide receiver quartets in the entire league, as the group of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston offers a bit of everything. They'll get strong work in against a pair of veterans in cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Tyrann Mathieu. Can Justin Herbert and his playmakers find a way to hit on explosive pass plays like we've seen in recent weeks?

4. Trey Pipkins III vs. Cameron Jordan

Jordan is entering his 13th season in the NFL and will be one of the elder statesman on the field during joint sessions. He also brings a sparkling resumé with 115.5 career sacks and eight Pro Bowls. Pipkins showed plenty of improvement in 2022 as he gutted through a knee injury, and was rewarded as a free agent with a multi-year deal this offseason. Rashawn Slater's return to near-game action will be noteworthy, but tracking Pipkins against Jordan will be must-see theater in Costa Mesa.

5. Khalil Mack vs. Derek Carr

We'll end this list with a couple of buddies. Mack and Carr were teammates with the Raiders from 2014 to 2017 and have stayed in touch over the years, especially in 2022 when both resided in the AFC West. But with Carr now out of the division, you can bet Mack wants to remind him of the dominant player he can be … even if he can't actually sack Carr in practice. This will be Mack's best chance to get ready for the regular season.

Top Shots: Bolts Get Preseason Win over Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
1 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
2 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
3 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
4 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
5 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
6 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
7 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
8 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
9 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
10 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
11 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
12 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
13 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
14 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
15 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
16 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
17 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
18 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
19 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
20 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
21 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
22 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
23 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
24 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
25 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
26 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
27 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
28 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
29 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
30 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
31 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
32 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
33 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
34 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
35 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
36 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
37 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
38 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
39 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
40 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
41 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
42 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
43 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
44 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
45 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
46 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
47 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
48 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
49 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
50 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
51 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
52 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
53 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
54 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
55 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
56 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
57 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
58 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
59 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
60 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
61 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
62 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
63 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
64 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
65 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
66 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
67 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
68 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
69 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
70 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
71 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
72 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
73 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
74 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
75 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
76 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
77 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
78 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
79 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
80 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
81 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
82 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
83 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
84 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
85 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
86 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
87 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
88 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
89 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
90 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
91 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
92 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
93 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
94 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
95 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
96 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
97 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
98 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
99 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
100 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
101 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
102 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
103 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
104 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
105 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
106 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
107 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
108 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
109 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
110 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
111 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
112 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
113 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
114 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
115 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
116 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
117 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
118 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
119 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
120 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
121 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
122 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
123 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
124 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium
125 / 125

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 34-17, victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Herbert Lands as No. 1 QB in The Athletic's 25 and Under List

The Chargers quarterback was the highest ranked quarterback in Mike Jones' list
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' preseason kicks off Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4:05 p.m. (PT)
news

Los Ángeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers continuan la pretemporada contra los Saints el domingo, 20 de agosto a la 4:00 PM hora pacífico
news

'I'm Getting There': J.C. Jackson Details Progression Through Training Camp

"I'm working each and every day. There are going to be some good days and some bad days, but I just have to keep working, keep going."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising