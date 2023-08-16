Top 5 Matchups to Watch in Chargers-Saints Joint Practices

Jordan is entering his 13th season in the NFL and will be one of the elder statesman on the field during joint sessions. He also brings a sparkling resumé with 115.5 career sacks and eight Pro Bowls. Pipkins showed plenty of improvement in 2022 as he gutted through a knee injury, and was rewarded as a free agent with a multi-year deal this offseason. Rashawn Slater's return to near-game action will be noteworthy, but tracking Pipkins against Jordan will be must-see theater in Costa Mesa.

We'll end this list with a couple of buddies. Mack and Carr were teammates with the Raiders from 2014 to 2017 and have stayed in touch over the years, especially in 2022 when both resided in the AFC West. But with Carr now out of the division, you can bet Mack wants to remind him of the dominant player he can be … even if he can't actually sack Carr in practice. This will be Mack's best chance to get ready for the regular season.