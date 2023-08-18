3 Observations: Chargers Run Game Shines in 2nd Joint Practice

Joint practices between the Bolts and Saints are in the books.

The teams will now get set for a preseason tilt Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. (PT).

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Chargers run game pops off

It can be tough to evaluate the running game in training camp.

Defenders tag up and don't tackle to the ground, and running backs could break off big runs on plays that get whistled dead early on.

With all that in mind, the Chargers run game popped off Friday against the Saints and looked as good as it has all camp.

"I think that we've, certainly, formulated the identity that we want to play with," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "There have been a lot of runs in camp, so I think that we've been able to evaluate our guys in pads.

"We still have two games to go, but it's really important to us to establish who we are both on the line of scrimmage and at running back," Staley added.

The tone was set early on the first play of a full-team drill. Austin Ekeler took a handoff and burst through the middle of the line for a big gain, eventually picking up 15 yards or so before the play was whistled to a stop.

Then came a 5-yard run from Joshua Kelley on a second-and-6 scenario that might have been a first down in a live game.

Ekeler was at it again on the first play of the next team drill as he ran to the left and trucked Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo to the ground. See the photo above for evidence.

Isaiah Spiller then got in on the action with an 8-yard run and later powered his way for a first down on a third-and-1 run.

And Elijah Dotson kept the success up with a pair of strong runs, both of which gained at least seven yards.

The run game — and the offensive line — kept churning in the next drill which featured the Chargers offense on the fringe of the red zone.

Ekeler had runs of six and eight yards before Kelley ran for five. Dotson then capped off a successful day for the Bolts on the ground with a 3-yard touchdown run.

"I thought that we ran the ball pretty well today," said Justin Herbert. "It's a big part of our offense, being able to run the ball. I thought the offensive line did a great job today."

Other aspects of the Bolts offense were solid but not spectacular.

The Chargers couldn't find the end zone when deep in the red zone, and also came up short in a 2-minute drill in which they trailed by five points with under a minute to go.

Herbert led the unit near the edge of the red zone but a handful of last-gasp passes fell incomplete.