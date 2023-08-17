3 Observations: Bolts Defense Swarms Saints in 1st Joint Practice

2. Dicker, Hopkins both kick

The kicking battle between Cameron Dicker and Dustin Hopkins is back on again.

Both kickers took part in practice on Thursday for the first time all camp. Hopkins has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and kicked for the first time since the second day of camp on July 27.

"It was good to get Dustin back," Staley said. "There is still going to be time to let those two duke it out. Now that he's back into practice, that's going to be good for the evaluation, for sure."

The two each attempted six field goals in team periods, beginning with a 33-yard try. The kickers also attempted kicks from 38, 43, 46, 50 and 53 yards out.

Dicker kicked first and made all six of his tries for a perfect day. He has now made 58 of 64 kicks (90.6 percent) of his attempts in camp.

"Cam has been consistent since he first got here on a Thursday last season," Staley said with a laugh. "He is kind of the same guy every day, still improving as a player because he's a young player. He's been very consistent for us."

Hopkins hit his first two tries but was wide left from 43 yards out. He later was good from 46 and 50 yards away but his 53-yard try was no good.

The Chargers offense later ran a 2-minute drill as Justin Herbert moved the unit down to the 30-yard line with just four seconds left.

Hopkins trotted on to attempt a 48-yard try but the Saints called a time out to try and ice him. Hopkins got the kick away anyway and it hit the crossbar.