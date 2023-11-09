Why the Bolts Run Defense Will be Key to Sunday's Game Against Detroit

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack added Thursday about the defense: "I feel like we're honing in on the opportunities and we're having a lot more fun and enjoying playing with each other and making the most of the opportunities."

Perhaps one of their bigger tests of the season so far will be the performance against the Lions run game, which offers a tough matchup to prepare for.

The Lions come into Week 10 with a strong running game led by a two-headed duo of David Montgomery and rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs. Overall, Detroit ranks sixth in the NFL with 131.4 rushing yards per game.

Montgomery is a physical back who started off the season with 451 yards from scrimmage to go along with six touchdowns in five games. The running back has missed the last two Lions games prior to their bye week, but has been listed as a full participant on the injury report in both practices so far this week.

Gibbs, the second half of the duo, brings a change of pace as he has the quickness to change a game, as evident to Detroit's last game where he rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Both running backs have their own unique, different skillsets that they bring to the table to attack the defense.

"Both of them are really talented," defensive lineman Morgan Fox said Thursday. "When you got one coming down hill, you've got to be ready for more physical, downhill runs and just kind of click into that mindset of if they run it this way, it's going to be a war and a fight.

Fox added: "Then you get [Gibbs] who's faster, speedier, can do things out on the edge. It's like, 'We've got to protect the perimeter, protect the outside runs where if he hits in space, he's dangerous.'"

And one of the keys to stopping the run will be getting the edge up front against their strong offensive line when attacking whichever running back is on the field Sunday.

"I think that it starts with the front. You have to take care of their offensive line," Ansley said. "No matter who is running the ball, those guys are big and strong up front, and they're athletic.

Ansley continued: "We have to do a good job of attacking blocks, staying connected and knowing where our help is at in the run game, but we have to be aware of which back is in the game because David and Jahmyr are really different in their styles.