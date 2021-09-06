Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
Hall spent this offseason and training camp with the team before being waived on Friday. The Calhoun City, Miss., native first joined the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas before spending time with the Vikings, Saints and Cowboys last season. In two seasons for the Mean Green, Hall totaled 120 tackles (89 solo), six interceptions and 28 passes defensed. Hall earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in his senior season.