Chargers Mailbag: Diving Into the Bolts-Ravens Matchup

Welp, the path I had laid out to get to 10 wins and a possible Wild Card spot undoubtedly took a hit Sunday.

And, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Chargers playoff odds dropped from 37.9 percent to 21.0 percent after the loss to the Packers.

Is that concerning? Sure.

Does it mean all hope is lost? No.

The Chargers, by the way, rank 14th in team DVOA — the same metric the Ravens lead the league in. This isn't a bad team, just an inconsistent one.

In order to get into the postseason, the Bolts simply need to pick up an extra win over the next seven games based on the format I broke down last week.

A good place to start would be by beating the Ravens. Not only would that give the Bolts a major boost of confidence, but a win against the AFC's top seed would mean the Chargers are capable of beating anyone down the stretch.

For fun, let's take a look at the teams who are either currently in a Wild Card spot or are ahead of the Chargers in the standings.

That group includes three AFC North teams, two of which — Cleveland and Cincinnati — are without their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. And Pittsburgh, who have been outgained in yardage in every game this season, just let go of its offensive coordinator.

The best-case scenario for the Bolts would be for only one of these two teams to make the playoffs, something that could be possible given they all have to play each other down the stretch.

Then there's the pair of AFC South teams — Houston and Indianapolis — who are both .500 or better. Once again, the Bolts best hope is that these teams neutralize each other in the final seven games, which includes games against division-leading Jacksonville.

That leaves Buffalo as the other non-AFC West team in front of the Chargers. And the Bolts host the Bills in Week 16, meaning a head-to-head win would go a long way in helping the Chargers playoff chances.

Plus, Buffalo's next three games are on the road against the Eagles and Chiefs before a home date with the Cowboys. That's a tough stretch.

Finally, we get to Las Vegas, whom the Bolts have already beaten once, and Denver, whom the Chargers have yet to play.

Finding a way to get at least two wins in that cluster, plus in the season finale against the Chiefs, would put the Bolts right there for a playoff spot.

As I've written here before, am I predicting the Chargers to indeed make the playoffs? No.

I'm simply laying out a path that, while obviously tougher today than last week, is still feasible.

But the Chargers have to do their part here, too. And that means getting hot and going on an immediate run.

That means playing better defense, especially in the passing game, and taking advantage of opportunities on offense and special teams.

The Chargers have lost five games by three points of fewer this season … and were either tied late or had a fourth-quarter lead in all of them.