Chargers Mailbag: Here's How the Bolts Can Get Going 

Welcome back to the weekly rollercoaster ride that is the Chargers 2023 season.

I've written about the emotions of how the NFL is a week-to-week league, meaning the result you walk away with Sunday defines how you are perceived for the next week.

Win, and people you're on top of the world.

Lose, and the sky is falling.

That's somewhat of a fair assessment given how monumental each of the 17 games are.

And given how Sunday's game unfolded, there is valid frustration because it's a recipe that has played out before, whether it's this season or in previous years.

Justin Herbert and the offense, even with a slow start, put up 38 points. Special teams put together a solid game. But the defense couldn't get a final stop to turn the tide of the final outcome, something that was said to a man whether in the postgame locker room or in recent days.

Derwin James, Jr. said as much Sunday afternoon, and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley echoed it both Sunday and Monday.

"It was a good enough offensive performance for us to win today and Justin was at the front of it," Staley said Sunday afternoon. "Just didn't do enough on defense."

Now, after saying all that, the Chargers season is not over. And the path to the playoffs that Jed is asking about remains the same as what I wrote here ahead of Week 8.

Let's run through it again…

Win 2 of 3 against NFC North foes: A win over Green Bay checks off this scenario.

Win 2 of 3 against the Jets, Ravens and Bills: The Chargers need a win against Baltimore or Buffalo here.

A win over the Patriots: The Bolts have to get this one for conference record purposes.

Win 3 of final 4 AFC West games: This includes two games against Denver and one against Kansas City (home) and Las Vegas (road).

If that very plausible scenario shakes out, the Chargers will have 10 wins. Again, I can't predict that win total will ensure a playoff spot. But it will certainly mean the Bolts are right there.

Look, I know the Chargers 4-5 record doesn't look great at the moment.

But keep in mind that the Bolts remain just one game out of a playoff spot. And that the AFC is a jumbled mess that features 12 teams with either four, five or six wins.

**ESPN’s Football Power Index** currently has the Bolts with a 37.9 percent chance to make the playoffs.

That's the eighth-best odds in the AFC and shows how close the sprint for a playoff spot will be.

Are the Bolts out of the race? No.

Is it time for the Chargers to get going? Yes.

A final note here:

I would be remiss if I don't note that this team was 5-3 last year, then 5-5 and then 6-6.

After the Week 13 loss to the Raiders, people were sending me mailbag questions trusting this team was going to make the playoffs. My point is, each season is new and circumstances change.