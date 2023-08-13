Chargers Open Preseason Play With Win Over Rams

Davis, a fourth-round rookie, was the 2022 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year who had six total touchdowns on special teams at TCU. The Chargers defense then allowed a lengthy drive but also couldn't hold onto a pair of interceptions that were dropped. The Bolts appeared to force the Rams into a field goal try but a personal foul penalty inside the red zone kept the drive alive. The Rams capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown pass that cut the Bolts lead to 13-7 with 1 minute and 48 seconds left in the second half. But Stick helped lead a solid 2-minute drill as he drove the offense inside the 10-yard with 20 seconds left. Stick then hit Quentin Johnston for an 8-yard score after the rookie ran a superb route. The Bolts led 20-7 at the half.