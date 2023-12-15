Chargers Fall to Raiders in Week 15

Derwin James, Jr., was the lone Chargers captain. The Raiders won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers began on offense with quarterback Easton Stick at the Las Vegas 29-yard line. But the unit went three-and-out to open the game as Stick's third-down pass fell incomplete. The Raiders started at their own 32 after a fair catch interference call on Ja'Sir Taylor. Las Vegas marched down the field for a touchdown as the Chargers defense couldn't get off the field on three separate third downs. Down 7-0 early, Stick found Jalen Guyton and Gerald Everett for chunk plays to get the Chargers offense near midfield. But Stick fumbled as the Raiders recovered at the Chargers 42 and turned the takeaway into points on a 30-yard touchdown pass.The Bolts ensuing drive lasted just one play as Joshua Kelley fumbled and the Raiders recovered at the Chargers 31. Las Vegas added to its lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass as the Bolts fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter.