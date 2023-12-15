Chargers Fall to Raiders in Week 15

The Bolts are 5-9 after a loss on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
Here is a recap of Week 15:
First Quarter
Derwin James, Jr., was the lone Chargers captain. The Raiders won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers began on offense with quarterback Easton Stick at the Las Vegas 29-yard line. But the unit went three-and-out to open the game as Stick's third-down pass fell incomplete. The Raiders started at their own 32 after a fair catch interference call on Ja'Sir Taylor. Las Vegas marched down the field for a touchdown as the Chargers defense couldn't get off the field on three separate third downs. Down 7-0 early, Stick found Jalen Guyton and Gerald Everett for chunk plays to get the Chargers offense near midfield. But Stick fumbled as the Raiders recovered at the Chargers 42 and turned the takeaway into points on a 30-yard touchdown pass.The Bolts ensuing drive lasted just one play as Joshua Kelley fumbled and the Raiders recovered at the Chargers 31. Las Vegas added to its lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass as the Bolts fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter.
Second Quarter
The teams traded punts early in the second quarter before the Bolts fumbled again, this time on a punt return. Derius Davis was stripped of the ball as the Raiders took over at the Chargers 14. Las Vegas added to its lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass. The Bolts then went three-and-out before the Raiders added to their lead with a 26-yard touchdown run. The Bolts offense neared midfield but were stopped short on running plays on third and fourth-and-1. Las Vegas added to its lead with a touchdown pass with 31 seconds left before halftime.
Third Quarter
The Raiders scored on their opening possession of the second half to increase their lead. But the Bolts responded with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Easton Stick to Joshua Palmer. It was Stick's first NFL touchdown pass.
The teams traded punts before the Chargers crossed midfield just before the end of the third quarter. But the final play of the quarter was Raiders fumble return for a defensive touchdown.
Fourth Quarter
Chargers center Will Clapp was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Brenden Jaimes. Las Vegas scored on a defensive touchdown on the next play. Stick led the Chargers to a touchdown on the ensuing possession and capped it off with a 13-yard pass to Alex Erickson.
The Bolts then forced a punt and appeared to score on Davis' 83-yard punt return for a score but it was called back by a holding penalty. The Chargers eventually scored anyway as Stick found Quentin Johnston for a 6-yard touchdown pass. The Bolts dropped to 5-9 with the loss.
