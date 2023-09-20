Bolts Have 12 Former Players Up for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024

The Chargers have a dozen former players who have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

The list is headlined by tight end Antonio Gates, who is in his first year of eligibility.

A full recap of Gates' career can be found here, but here is a look at the 11 other Bolts who are hoping to get the call from Canton.

DE Leslie O'Neal

A first-round pick by the Chargers in 1986, O'Neal spent the majority of his decorated career with the team. His accolades run long, as he racked up four Second-Team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowls and was the 1986 Defensive Rookie of the Year. One of the most decorated pass rushers in the history of the franchise and the NFL, he finished with 132.5 career sacks, which is tied for 14th on the NFL all-time list.

CB Antonio Cromartie

A first-time nominee last year, Cromartie will get another crack at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A four-time Pro Bowler, arguably his best season came in 2007 with the Chargers where he racked up a single-season career-high 10 interceptions and two fumbles recovered on his way to an All-Pro selection. Having six touchdowns to his name, Cromartie also holds the record with two other players for the longest scoring play in NFL history, a 109-yard touchdown return following a missed field goal in 2007.

FB Lorenzo Neal