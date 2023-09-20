Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Have 12 Former Players Up for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024

Sep 20, 2023 at 09:18 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

oneal

The Chargers have a dozen former players who have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

The list is headlined by tight end Antonio Gates, who is in his first year of eligibility.

A full recap of Gates' career can be found here, but here is a look at the 11 other Bolts who are hoping to get the call from Canton.

DE Leslie O'Neal

A first-round pick by the Chargers in 1986, O'Neal spent the majority of his decorated career with the team. His accolades run long, as he racked up four Second-Team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowls and was the 1986 Defensive Rookie of the Year. One of the most decorated pass rushers in the history of the franchise and the NFL, he finished with 132.5 career sacks, which is tied for 14th on the NFL all-time list.

CB Antonio Cromartie

A first-time nominee last year, Cromartie will get another crack at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A four-time Pro Bowler, arguably his best season came in 2007 with the Chargers where he racked up a single-season career-high 10 interceptions and two fumbles recovered on his way to an All-Pro selection. Having six touchdowns to his name, Cromartie also holds the record with two other players for the longest scoring play in NFL history, a 109-yard touchdown return following a missed field goal in 2007.

FB Lorenzo Neal

A Charger for five seasons, Neal had the most successful tenure of his career with the team. Blocking for Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, Neal was a driving force for the success those Bolts team had running the ball during that time period. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s, Neal is recognized as one best modern fullbacks in recent history.

S Rodney Harrison

Drafted by the Chargers in 1994, Harrison spent nine seasons with the team and was a Pro Bowl selection twice during his tenure. A two-time Super Bowl Champion later in his career and two-time First-Team All-Pro, he helped set the modern standard for safeties across the league.

DE Dwight Freeney

Freeney tallied 4.0 sacks over two seasons with the Chargers from 2013-14. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s, his 125.5 career sacks rank 18th all-time.

LB Takeo Spikes

A Charger for two seasons, Spikes finished with 184 combined tackles and an interception during his time with the team. An All-Pro in 2004, Spikes was also a Pro Bowler in 2003 and 2004.

DE Neil Smith

Smith joined the Chargers for the final season of his career in 2000. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Smith finished his career as a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the best defensive ends of his time.

S Bob Sanders

Sanders was a member of the Chargers during the 2011 season. One of just five safeties to ever win Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2007, Sanders also won a Super Bowl during his time with the Colts.

RB (Also WR/PR/KR) Eric Metcalf

Metcalf spent one season with the Chargers in 1997, where he had three punt return touchdowns on the way to All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades. He finished his career with over 7,900 yards from scrimmage and over 9,200 total return yards.

WR Wes Welker

Welker signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of college. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Welker led the NFL in receptions 2007, 2009 and 2011 and ranks 23rd all-time in that category.

P Darren Bennett

Bennett spent nine of his 11 seasons with the Bolts, punting for the Chargers from 1995 to 2003. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Bennett was also a First-Team All-Pro as a rookie. He led the league with a 46.2-yard punting average in 2000.

