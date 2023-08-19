Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Chargers to Watch in 2nd Preseason Game vs. Saints

Aug 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

QJ

The Bolts second preseason game is on deck.

The Chargers will host the Saints on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. (PT).

Here are five players to keep an eye on:

1. Quentin Johnston

The Chargers first-round pick saw a little bit of everything in his first NFL game last week.

The highlight was an 8-yard touchdown catch where the wide receiver showed off route running with a savvy move inside the red zone.

But the former TCU standout also had a few hiccups early as he wasn't able to bring in two passes from Easton Stick in the first quarter.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Johnston is still only at the beginning of his development in his NFL career.

"He is going to have a role and he is going to be an important part of how we play, but how much he plays is going to be determined by how he performs," Staley said. "He has to continue to earn his way on the practice field. He has shown that he belongs out there and that he is going to be an impact player for us.

"As I mentioned, he has such a great room of guys to learn from, and that is what he has to continue to do — keep learning, keep trusting in Justin [Herbert] and earning his trust, which is so paramount," Staley added.

The Bolts won't ask Johnston to be their No. 1 wide receiver as a rookie. The focus right now is on continued progress as the regular season looms.

2. Daiyan Henley

The Bolts rookie linebacker flashed in his preseason debut with a pass breakup and physical play.

The goal is to now carry that over with another consistent performance against the Saints.

Henley was part of the second linebacker group last weekend as Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann got the starts.

But with Niemann not being a full practice participant in recent days, perhaps Henley gets a start of his own and makes the most of this chance.

3. Elijah Dotson

Dotson might be the player who has boosted his stock the most in recent weeks.

He flashed in training camp practices before really turning heads with a 92-yard, two-score performance on just six carries against the Rams.

As a result, Dotson took second-team reps this week in practice and appears to be in line for more work Sunday afternoon.

"A lot of times when you come into a situation like he did, you get a couple of [opportunities] and then you kind of take advantage of those and get a couple more, and a couple more," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore said this week. "I think he's just done that awesome, stacking those days.

"Certainly, as opportunities continue to progress for him each and every day when we do give him more, he takes advantage of it in the run game, in the protection," Moore added. "All of the things that we ask running backs to do. It's been really good."

4. JT Woods

Woods got the start against the Rams and had an up-and-down day.

But with Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb, Jr., both missing joint practices, it was Woods who got valuable reps with the Bolts top defense.

He made plays, too, showing off his range with multiple pass breakups in recent days.

Staley said Friday he wants to see continued consistency from Woods in the second preseason game.

"He has had a solid two days out there, and that was part of the reason why these were two important days for him, to see him out there full-time and see the consistency in performance," Staley said. "We're, obviously, going to get a good look at him in this game, too."

5. Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins returned to the practice field this week after dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier in camp.

He had an up-and-down Thursday practice but rebounded to make eight of his nine field goals on Friday.

Staley said Friday that the team will soon determine if both Hopkins and Cameron Dicker will kick Sunday.

"I think that we're going to take a look at the last two days and see where we're at from a health standpoint, certainly with Dustin. Then, make our determination from there," Staley said.

Staley noted Thursday that the battle between Hopkins and Dicker is still ongoing. If Hopkins does kick, it will give him a chance to put live game reps on tape for the first time in roughly 10 months.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

3 Observaciones de la Cuarta Semana del Campo de Entrenamiento

Cosas a tener en cuenta despues de otra semana de practicas en Costa Mesa
news

What the Saints Said About Joint Practices with the Chargers

"They have a really good quarterback, they have good skill players. It was a great opportunity for us to get out here and get better."
news

Herbert, Staley Praise 'High Quality' Work vs. Saints

"The competition level on both days has been high in all three phases. I think both of us feel like we got better."
news

Wilshire Law Firm Named Official Personal Injury Law Firm of the Los Angeles Chargers

Nationally recognized, award-winning Wilshire Law Firm is now the exclusive Official Personal Injury Law Firm of the Los Angeles Chargers, it was announced today.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising