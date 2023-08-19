5 Chargers to Watch in 2nd Preseason Game vs. Saints

The Bolts second preseason game is on deck.

The Chargers will host the Saints on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. (PT).

Here are five players to keep an eye on:

1. Quentin Johnston

The Chargers first-round pick saw a little bit of everything in his first NFL game last week.

The highlight was an 8-yard touchdown catch where the wide receiver showed off route running with a savvy move inside the red zone.

But the former TCU standout also had a few hiccups early as he wasn't able to bring in two passes from Easton Stick in the first quarter.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Johnston is still only at the beginning of his development in his NFL career.

"He is going to have a role and he is going to be an important part of how we play, but how much he plays is going to be determined by how he performs," Staley said. "He has to continue to earn his way on the practice field. He has shown that he belongs out there and that he is going to be an impact player for us.

"As I mentioned, he has such a great room of guys to learn from, and that is what he has to continue to do — keep learning, keep trusting in Justin [Herbert] and earning his trust, which is so paramount," Staley added.