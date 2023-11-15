Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.

Hollins, a fifth-round selection (156th overall) by Denver in the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in 60 regular-season games, including seven starts. He has spent time with the Broncos, Rams, Packers and Giants, totaling 110 tackles (65 solo), 9.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss, while adding three forced fumbles, a recovery and three passes defensed. Hollins was part of the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI and has appeared in six career postseason games, registering eight tackles (five solo) and a pair of quarterback hits.