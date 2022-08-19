Peter King Optimistic About Chargers 2022 Season

As for the team itself, King spoke with players, coaches and front-office personnel over two days to get a pulse on where the Chargers are at as camp winds down.

"I think they're very confident. I think they're a little tired of people telling them how great they are. [Chargers General Manager] Tom Telesco is," King said. "I just think they figure they have to just go out and do it.

"They're in a position right now where they feel like they're going to be good — and they might be really good — but they're tired of talking about it," King added. "They're a positive team and they embody the attitude of their coach [Brandon Staley], who is a power-of-positive-thinking guy. I sense they're really optimistic after a painful end to last year."

Speaking of Staley, King noted that he doesn't expect the Chargers head coach to alter his approach or mindset entering Year 2 in charge.

"I think some coaches might be a little bit shaken about their strategic and personal beliefs after the way the season ended," King said. "But I think he didn't want to overreact to that, with the fourth-and-1 call [against the Raiders in Week 18]. And I don't think he will overreact to that.