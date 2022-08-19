Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Peter King Optimistic About Chargers 2022 Season

Aug 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

PK

Peter King's annual training camp tour stopped in Costa Mesa this week.

King, who pens a weekly 'Football Morning in America' column for NBC Sports, was in town for both joint practices between the Chargers and Cowboys.

Chargers.com caught up with the longtime NFL scribe to get his thoughts on the Bolts, who made headlines Wednesday by signing Derwin James, Jr. to a multi-year contract.

Count King as a big fan of the move.

"Derwin James being here accomplishes a lot of things for the Chargers," King said. "No. 1, he's a really good player all over the defense. And he's also, personally for them, just a really important figure, meaning he does so many things in the community, he's a good person. He's really important to all aspects of the building.

"When a guy signs, and you see everyone in the organization go up to him after practice and is hugging him, he touches all parts of the organization. There's a value to that," King added.

As for the team itself, King spoke with players, coaches and front-office personnel over two days to get a pulse on where the Chargers are at as camp winds down.

"I think they're very confident. I think they're a little tired of people telling them how great they are. [Chargers General Manager] Tom Telesco is," King said. "I just think they figure they have to just go out and do it.

"They're in a position right now where they feel like they're going to be good — and they might be really good — but they're tired of talking about it," King added. "They're a positive team and they embody the attitude of their coach [Brandon Staley], who is a power-of-positive-thinking guy. I sense they're really optimistic after a painful end to last year."

Speaking of Staley, King noted that he doesn't expect the Chargers head coach to alter his approach or mindset entering Year 2 in charge.

"I think some coaches might be a little bit shaken about their strategic and personal beliefs after the way the season ended," King said. "But I think he didn't want to overreact to that, with the fourth-and-1 call [against the Raiders in Week 18]. And I don't think he will overreact to that.

"Anyone who watched the Chargers late in the year knows they needed help with their run defense," King added. "They did something about it. Sebastian Joseph-Day is a huge piece of this team. Run defense isn't sexy, but it's a huge piece for them. They're better, but now they have to go do it."

King, who chatted with Khalil Mack and Justin Herbert during his time at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, offered some final thoughts on the Chargers young quarterback.

The Bolts potential in 2022 and beyond, King said, is sky high.

"He is one of the 10 or 12 quarterbacks in football who could get on a roll and win a Super Bowl any year," King said. "The Chargers understand that, and I think that's one of the reasons they moved so aggressively to sign Mike Williams.

"They know they have the firepower to play a really, really good season on offense," King added. "Anytime you have a quarterback that good, you want to make sure you don't waste a year. I don't think the Chargers are going to waste this year."

Photos: Bolts Wrap Up Joint Practices with Cowboys

Check out the best photos from the Bolts hosting the Dallas Cowboys on the sixteenth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_003
1 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_001
2 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_002
3 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_004
4 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_005
5 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_006
6 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_007
7 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_011
8 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_008
9 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_009
10 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_010
11 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_012
12 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_013
13 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_014
14 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_015
15 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_016
16 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_017
17 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_018
18 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_019
19 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_021
20 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_020
21 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_022
22 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_023
23 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_025
24 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_024
25 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_027
26 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_026
27 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_028
28 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_029
29 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_030
30 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_031
31 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_032
32 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_033
33 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_034
34 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_035
35 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_037
36 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_036
37 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_038
38 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_039
39 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_042
40 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_040
41 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_043
42 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_041
43 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_044
44 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_045
45 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_046
46 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_047
47 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_048
48 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_049
49 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_050
50 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_051
51 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_052
52 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_053
53 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_054
54 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_055
55 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_057
56 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_056
57 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_059
58 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_058
59 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_060
60 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_061
61 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_062
62 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_063
63 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_064
64 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_065
65 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_066
66 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_067
67 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_068
68 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_069
69 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_070
70 / 91
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_071
71 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_072
72 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_073
73 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_074
74 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_075
75 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_076
76 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_077
77 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_078
78 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_079
79 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_080
80 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_081
81 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_082
82 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_083
83 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_084
84 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_085
85 / 91
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_086
86 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_087
87 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_088
88 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_089
89 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_090
90 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220817_TC_Day16_Gallery_091
91 / 91
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Scouting the Cowboys: Preseason Week 2

Get a preview of Saturday's preseason game with David Helman, who covers the Cowboys for FOX Sports.

news

Previa del Juego: Cowboys vs Chargers

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el sábado en SoFi

news

Chris Rumph II on Year 2, Joint Practices & Advice From Veterans

The Chargers outside linebacker joined the latest episode of Chargers Weekly with Chris Hayre and Matt "Money" Smith.

news

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' second preseason game of 2022 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:00pm PT

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

Latest News
Advertising