5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Nick Williams

The Chargers on Friday announced the signing of defensive lineman Nick Williams.
Here are five things to know about the Bolts new defensive player.
1. His 2022 season
Williams arrives in Los Angeles after spending 2022 with the New York Giants.
Williams started seven of the eight games he appeared in and finished with a tally of 15 total tackles, two QB hits and two passes defended. A biceps injury ended his season in early November. His best game of the season came in Week 4 against the Bears when Williams racked up five tackles and a pass defended.
2. Tons of experience
Just like Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and kicker Dustin Hopkins, Williams came into the league in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Williams was a seventh-round draft pick by the Steelers and has spent time with the Chiefs, Dolphins, Bears, Lions and Giants. Williams has appeared in 83 regular-season games (42 starts) and has also played in two postseason games.
Williams has tallied 125 career tackles (67 solo), 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in his career.
3. Familiar faces in LA
Perhaps Williams' best years of his career this far came while being coached by some familiar faces.
In 2018-19 with Chicago, Williams was coached by current Chargers defensive line coach/run game coordinator Jay Rodgers. Williams also spent 2018 with current Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, who was the Bears outside linebackers coach.
Rodgers served as the Bears defensive line coach during Williams' time with the team, and Williams had arguably the best season of his career in 2019. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games (five starts) and recorded a career-high 6.0 sacks, 42 total tackles and five tackles for loss.
4. Another big reunion
It won't just be a coaching reunion for Williams on the Chargers.
Williams will now play along the same defensive line as Khalil Mack, who was his teammate both years he spent in Chicago. Williams' 6.0 sacks in 2019 was second-most on the team. Who was first?
None other than Mack with 8.5.
The two will now reunite in Los Angeles a couple of years later.
5. College career
Williams played collegiately at Samford University.
The Birmingham, Alabama native appeared in 40 career games in his time with the Bulldogs from 2009-12. He saved his best season for last, as he led the team with 6.0 sacks and put up a career-best 31 tackles (15 solo).
