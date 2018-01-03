Chargers' New Home in Inglewood Taking Shape

As the ball dropped in Times Square Sunday night and 2018 was ushered in around the country, a new year here in Southern California means we're that much closer to the opening of the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District in 2020.

On Wednesday, we got a look at the progress that's been made on the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It really is exciting," said Dean Spanos, Chargers Controlling Owner and Chairman of the Board. "I've been here several times before. But each time I come, it changes dramatically. It's hard to describe to the people who haven't been this close, the enormity of this project. It's like a city being built in front of you."

"You take a look around and see the progress they've made," added John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations. "And now, you see the steel and these tangible parts of the stadium in place. It's awesome. We've seen the (renderings). We've seen the plans for so long. But to see how far they've come, it's very exciting."

Construction on the 300-acre site happens 24 hours a day, six days a week. Since construction began, more than two million worker hours have been logged to date.

When developing the concept for the structure, HKS Architects had one idea in mind: make it as unique and special to the Los Angeles region as possible.

When looking at the renderings, it's clear they've achieved that feat.

"What sets this stadium apart is Southern California, said Mark Williams, Principal, HKS. "We treat all of our projects in a similar way in trying to understand the DNA (of the city) and trying to reflect that in the buildings."

HKS reflected that L.A. DNA by way of an indoor-outdoor design. It's the first time that design concept has been done at this large of a scale.

"One of the things that we did is make the first true indoor-outdoor stadium or sports venue this size. We did that because of the climate, the way people live, the way people entertain here. We're taking advantage of all those things…. I hope it gives (fans) a very comforting experience. They're used to that and they expect that and want that to some degree. They're going to actually come into a venue and come through a lush landscape and meandering path into the stadium and sort of not know the indoor-outdoor hardline that you see in a lot of other venues. I think they'll truly understand and appreciate that."

"We really believe it's going to be the best stadium in the NFL," John Spanos added. "That's something we're very proud of."

From the protective roof that gently rests on the stadium's pillars allowing the cool Southern California breeze to flow through, to the 360-degree double-sided video board that spans sideline to sideline, there's a lot to get excited about at Hollywood Park. The Chargers new home, starting in 2020, will set the bar around the league and the world.