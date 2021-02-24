Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mourn Losses of Wayne Nunnely & Ron Botchan

Feb 24, 2021 at 11:01 AM
The Chargers mourn the recent losses of former defensive line coach Wayne Nunnely and former linebacker Ron Botchan.

Nunnely had a coaching career that spanned over three decades between college and the pros. He spent 12 years (1997-2008) coaching the Chargers defensive line with players like Luis Castillo, Jamal Williams, and Marcellus Wiley, among others.

"The man. The teacher. The coach. The mentor. God brought home a great one this week. We are forever grateful for your guidance that helped so many men throughout the years, Coach. And thank you Miss Velda for being there right by his side through everything. I remember Coach always saying that you 'picked a good one,' fully knowing it was really the other way around! May peace and God's blessings be with the Nunnely family and everyone Coach's extraordinary life touched." – Jamal Williams, nose tackle 1998-2009

Botchan was a starting linebacker for the original 1960 Los Angeles Chargers squad under head coach Sid Gillman. He then went on to play for the Houston Oilers in 1961, but after his playing career ended, he coached at Los Angeles City College.

Post-coaching, he forged a career in officiating where he worked as an NFL official for 22 years and officiated five Super Bowls.

"Ron had a deep love for NFL officiating. He had plenty of success himself, but he was committed to passing along his knowledge and experience to the officials that followed him. He uniquely bridged generations, always finding time to spend with newer officials to help them learn the finer points of the job. There will never be another one quite like Ron." – Jerry Markbreit, retired NFL referee

