Chargers Mourn Passing of Longtime Staff Member Dick Lewis

Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson also reflected on Lewis' undeniable impact.

"Dick Lewis was one of the best men I've ever met. I was very fortunate as a young man to get to know him very early in my Charger career," Tomlinson said. "Dick had a way of making you feel special, making you feel welcome and making you feel loved. He had that open-door policy that anything you wanted to talk about, anything you needed, you could go to him and sit in his office and if he didn't have the answers, he would go find them.

"He never seemed to have a bad day," Tomlinson continued. "Even when you knew it probably wasn't the greatest day he was having, he didn't want you to know it and he never made you feel like he was having a bad day. Every day seemed to be a great day for Dick Lewis.