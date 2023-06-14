3 Observations: Bolts Defense Ends Minicamp on High Note

Training camp is officially on deck for the Bolts.

The Chargers held their second and final minicamp practice Wednesday at Hoag Performance Center to put a bow on the offseason program.

Here are three observations from today's minicamp practice:

1. Defense shines late

Like nearly every other day in practice this offseason, the Chargers offense and defense each had their moments against each other.

The Bolts defense shined in the final portion of Wednesday's session, as Derwin James, Jr., provided the play of the day with a one-handed interception.

James was matched up 1-on-1 with Keenan Allen down the left sideline before the safety made a leaping catch with just one hand that set off a wild celebration from the defense.

A play later, Mark Webb, Jr., tallied an interception of his own off a deflected pass.