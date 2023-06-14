3 Observations: Bolts Defense Ends Minicamp on High Note

Training camp is officially on deck for the Bolts.
The Chargers held their second and final minicamp practice Wednesday at Hoag Performance Center to put a bow on the offseason program.
Here are three observations from today's minicamp practice:
1. Defense shines late
Like nearly every other day in practice this offseason, the Chargers offense and defense each had their moments against each other.
The Bolts defense shined in the final portion of Wednesday's session, as Derwin James, Jr., provided the play of the day with a one-handed interception.
James was matched up 1-on-1 with Keenan Allen down the left sideline before the safety made a leaping catch with just one hand that set off a wild celebration from the defense.
A play later, Mark Webb, Jr., tallied an interception of his own off a deflected pass.
Michael Davis also stood out Wednesday with a pair of pass breakups to continue a strong offseason for the cornerback.
2. Herbert connects with tight ends
Don't sleep on the Bolts tight end group.
While there's plenty of focus on the Chargers skill position players at wide receiver and running back, it was the tight ends who flashed Wednesday in the final minicamp practice.
Justin Herbert found Donald Parham, Jr., twice on big-time throws, the first of which came when the quarterback zipped a dart over the middle of the field to find No. 89 for a roughly 15-yard gain.
But their biggest play of the day came later when Herbert lofted a pass down the right sideline to Parham, who used his 6-foot-8 frame to high-point the ball before getting both field in bounds.
Herbert also showed strong chemistry with Stone Smartt, who made a pair of solid catches Wednesday, including an acrobatic reception down the seam that would have gone for at least 20 yards.
Gerald Everett also made his presence felt with a handful of catches in 7-on-7 drills.
3. A look at the line
With the Bolts not doing 11-on-11 drills, spring practices mean offensive linemen focus more on technique and fundamentals instead of running plays.
But the Chargers did do a hurry up-type drill Wednesday, which gave the Bolts offensive line a chance to work with Herbert.
The starting five, from left to right, was Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins III.
That is expected to be the starting unit this season in front of Herbert.
The Bolts second-team line, from left to right, was Foster Sarell, Brenden Jaimes, Will Clapp, Zack Bailey and Austen Pleasants.
