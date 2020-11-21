Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker B.J. Bello, linebacker Cole Christiansen and safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad. Los Angeles also placed linebacker Kyzir White on Reserve/COVID-19.
Bello, a third-year player, has appeared in 27 games with Cleveland, Philadelphia and the New York Jets over the last three seasons. He totaled nine special teams tackles, including one in his NFL debut. As an undrafted rookie from Illinois State in 2017 for the Browns, Bello registered a QB hit on defense and five special teams tackles while appearing in all 16 games.
A two-time All-Independent recipient, Christiansen posted 275 tackles (153 solo), 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in four seasons (2016-19) at Army. He served as a team captain as a junior and senior and added an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a recovery.
Watkins spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 14 games with three starts in 2019. He recorded 26 tackles for Los Angeles (18 solo), had a tackle for loss and broke up a pass. The Florida product spent his first four seasons with Philadelphia and Buffalo, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.