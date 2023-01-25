Chargers Mailbag: The OC Search, Herbert's Leadership & Mock Drafts

The Chargers aren't limiting their search for an offensive coordinator to one specific area.

To catch everyone up, the Bolts have now completed two interviews for that position.

Zac Robinson, the Passing Game Coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Rams, interviewed Monday. Greg Olson, a senior offensive assistant for the Rams, interviewed Tuesday.

There will still be more coaches that interview for this job, as Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said last week that the Bolts will cast a wide net in their search process.

They've actually already done that, as Robinson has four years of NFL coaching experience compared to 21 for Olson. The Chargers are doing their homework on coaches with different amounts of experience, just as Staley said they would.

"What you have to do is go through a process to discover people," Staley said last Wednesday. "Like I said, good coaches come in all shapes and sizes, all levels of experience. What we're going to try and do is find the type of coaching staff that fits me, our players and our organization."

Now, is there a certain flavor or style that the Chargers want from their next offensive coordinator?

Sure. Staley noted last week that someone from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan scheme tree might be the best fit given how successful those offenses have been in recent years. And the branches of that tree extend even further back to the 1990s, where they were parts of Super Bowl offenses.

A key trait Staley said he is looking for is a coach who can help boost the Bolts run game while also increasing explosive passing plays down the field.

"In terms of the passing game, that's what we've been able to do at a high level for the last two years, throw the football," Staley said. "But, to be more explosive, you have to be able to run the football more consistently to put more pressure on people.

"What we want to do is cast a net to where we find the best person to lead our offense and to, ultimately, be a part of our team, and connect all phases to one another," Staley added. "That's what I'm after."

Staley also noted last week that the Chargers were going to take their time with this search. So far, the team has.

But as the search process continues, keep in mind what the new offensive coordinator will be working with.

To start, have you heard of Justin Herbert?

I joke around, but what offensive coach wouldn't want the chance to work with the young star quarterback?

Outside of him, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen headline the skill position players. And the offensive line features key building blocks with Corey Linsley, Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer.

Staley said it best last week when he said the Bolts might have the top offensive coordinator job available. In my mind, they do.