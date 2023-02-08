Chargers Mailbag: Fan Questions About New Chargers OC Kellen Moore

We won't really know how the Chargers offense looks until training camp unfolds, so it's a bit of a guessing game util then.

But a more potent aerial attack seems to be what Moore has in mind based on his comments last week about how success on early downs can lead to deep shots.

"As we build this thing, certainly, the run game and the play-action pass and the movements on first- and second-down, when those two are in sync, and the presentations are similar, it puts defenses in conflict," Moore said. "I think that's something that we're really excited about building here and developing, certainly in the first- and second- down game.

"And, it will allow you to be more aggressive, to get the ball downfield," Moore added. "It certainly doesn't mean that you go crazy with it, but you can build those marriages."

Based on that response, I expect to see Justin Herbert unleash more downfield pass attempts in 2023.

Some of that is based on personnel and potentially adding more speed at that wide receiver position, but a more vertical offense might be on the way.

Now, I don't think that means Moore will go to 'Da Bomb' play call from the old NFL Blitz video game each play.

But the numbers show that Moore's offense did push the ball downfield in Dallas.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys had an explosive pass percentage of 13.8 in 2022. That ranked 13th in the league as 88 of Dallas' 636 dropbacks went for 20 plus yards.

By contrast, the Chargers were 19th in the same category, with 105 such plays on 807 dropbacks (13.0 percent).