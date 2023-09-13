Chargers Mailbag: No Need to Hit the Panic Button

The AFC West was not won by any team in Week 1. It wasn't lost by anyone, either.

As it stands now, the Raiders stand alone in first place in the division. Let's check back in a month to see where things stand, because there's a good chance there will be plenty of moving and shaking along the way.

Look, was the end result a disappointment for the Bolts in Week 1? Of course.

But seasons are not defined by the first game of the year. I mentioned this Monday afternoon, but the 49ers and Bengals also lost their season openers a year ago. Both of those teams ended up in their respective conference title games.

It remains to be seen if the Bolts make it that far. But it's just a little nugget to remind everyone to take a deep breath, simmer down and enjoy the ride over the rest of the NFL season.

Plus, the Dolphins are a good team! Give some credit to a Miami offense that feature more speed than anyone and found a way to take advantage last weekend.

There's always so much build up to Week 1 that it feels like the playoff are a lock when you win … and that it's the end of the world when you lose.

So much of finding success in the NFL is having an even keel and simply enjoying the ride along the way. That's easier said than done, of course, but it's the right mindset to have.

I work for the Chargers, right? So keep that in mind when reading these Mailbags.

But I'm not ready to make definitive statements on any team after just one game. And I'll say it here that the Bolts are going to be just fine over the next few months.

The Chargers run game popped off in Week 1 with 234 rushing yards, and that aspect of the offense should provide more balance in 2023.

The Bolts run defense was also strong by holding Miami to just 70 rushing yards.

Does the pass defense need to play better? Yep. Nobody is disputing that, and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said as much Monday.

"There were a lot of guys that had tough days [Sunday] in the secondary," Staley said. "It would be one thing if it was one person in our secondary, and it would be that easy to point to somebody, but our secondary didn't play a good game yesterday, and it starts with me.

"I'm the one responsible for that and for putting them in better positions," Staley added.

When it comes to the pass defense, we'll get a more honest evaluation of them by the Week 5 bye when we have a larger sample size to look at.

Overall, I still believe the Chargers will win double-digit games and be a playoff team.

Keep in mind that the Bolts didn't get blown out Sunday. And they didn't lose their starting quarterback for the season like the Jets did.

The Chargers will need to play a bit better in all three phases in order to win Sunday on the road against the Titans.

Let's see how the Bolts respond in Week 2.

What's the key to winning against the Titans? (Victor via email)