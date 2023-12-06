Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts Don't Care About December Style Points

Lots of chatter this week about the Chargers defense.

On one hand, they pitched a shutout against the Patriots, something that should always be recognized given how rare those are. (There have only been four shutouts all season, including the one Sunday by the Bolts).

On the other hand, two of those four shutouts have been of the New England offense. That group is a mess, especially in a driving rainstorm. It will likely be the worst unit the Bolts face all season.

My take? That the answer lies somewhere in the middle but leans more toward the first answer.

Even in a loss, it's a fact that the Bolts defense did slow down a high-octane Baltimore offense two weeks ago. That was followed up by another strong performance against New England.

If we look at Pro Football Focus' advanced metrics, the Chargers defense has an EPA per play allowed of minus-0.115 over the past two games.

That figure ranks 11th in the NFL in that timespan. To me, that sounds about right.

Have the Bolts been dominant? No.

Have they been better than what we saw overall in the first 10 games? Definitely.

There's a few reasons for the recent uptick in play.

To start, the secondary is playing much more consistent, as the addition of Deane Leonard, Essang Bassey and Jaylinn Hawkins into the lineup have solidified that group.

Khalil Mack — a guy we could deservingly write about every day around here — has been an absolute monster. He's tied his career high with 15.0 sacks and sits on 99.5 for his career.

I'm not in the prediction business, but I wouldn't be shocked if he gets to 20.0 sacks this season.

And the other veterans on the defense — Derwin James, Jr., Eric Kendricks, Morgan Fox and others — have stepped up their recent play, too.

Overall, it's led to much better defensive performances in the past two games.

The hope for the Bolts is that carry that momentum into the final stretch of the season, similar to one the unit did a season ago when the Chargers won four straight to get into the postseason.