Antonio Gates Details Emotions Ahead of Chargers Hall of Fame Induction 

Dec 06, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

AGHOF

Antonio Gates' Hall of Fame moment has arrived.

Well, the first one at least.

The iconic Bolts tight end will be inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon at halftime against the Broncos.

Gates, who will be the 41st member to join the legendary club, recently chatted with Chargers.com about the milestone moment.

"I try to stay poised, but I've got chills because it's a big moment for me. I'm still wrapping my head around that," Gates said. "Everybody keeps asking me [how I'm feeling] but I don't know what it's going to be like until it happens.

"Even when they announced me at the Chargers facility, I didn't know I was going to be crying and all that," Gates continued. "It's a moment you work for and you work hard to get there.

"But the reality once you go in, is that it's generally what people say about you and how they feel," Gates added. "And it's a pretty incredible feeling."

Gates will be the third tight end in franchise history to go into the Chargers Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Kellen Winslow and Jacque Mackinnon.

But few, if any, players at Gates' position can match his renowned resumé.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Gates was also a member of five Associated Press All-Pro teams and is a member of the NFL's All Decade Team (2000-09). He was also honored on the Chargers 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

An undrafted free agent who joined the Bolts in 2003, Gates finished his career with 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns — all totals that rank first in Chargers history.

Gates' 116 touchdown receptions are the most by a tight end in NFL history, as are his 21 career multi-touchdown games.

Gates' 39 touchdown receptions on third down are also the most in league history at tight end and tied with Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter for third overall.

Over the course of his career, Gates registered eight seasons with eight-plus receiving touchdowns, the most ever by a tight end and tied for fifth all-time.

PHOTOS: Antonio Gates TDs Over the Years

Antonio Gates has had 104 touchdowns during his career with the Chargers. Take a look at top photos of some of those 104 TD's.

Melvin Gordon takes a handoff from quarterback Philip Rivers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
1 / 62

Melvin Gordon takes a handoff from quarterback Philip Rivers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
2 / 62

Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
3 / 62

Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Mike Nowak
Anthony Lynn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
4 / 62

Anthony Lynn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Mike Nowak
Anthony Lynn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
5 / 62

Anthony Lynn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Mike Nowak
Philip Rivers passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
6 / 62

Philip Rivers passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Mike Nowak
Philip Rivers passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
7 / 62

Philip Rivers passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Mike Nowak
Keenan Allen runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
8 / 62

Keenan Allen runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Mike Nowak
Keenan Allen runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
9 / 62

Keenan Allen runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Mike Nowak
Philip Rivers gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
10 / 62

Philip Rivers gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

MikeNowak
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is tackled by Hayes Pullard during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
11 / 62

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is tackled by Hayes Pullard during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Greg Ronlov
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is tackled by Korey Toomer during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
12 / 62

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is tackled by Korey Toomer during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is tackled by Korey Toomer during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
13 / 62

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is tackled by Korey Toomer during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) high steps into the endzone with a 9-yard scoring reception during an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 19, 2010. The Chargers defeated the Jaguars 38-13. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
14 / 62

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) high steps into the endzone with a 9-yard scoring reception during an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 19, 2010. The Chargers defeated the Jaguars 38-13. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Kevin Terrell/AP Images
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) scores on a 11-yard reception during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on November 6, 2011. The Packers defeated the Chargers 45-38. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
15 / 62

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) scores on a 11-yard reception during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on November 6, 2011. The Packers defeated the Chargers 45-38. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Kevin Terrell/AP Images
San Diego Chargers' Antonio Gates, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Malcom Floyd during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
16 / 62

San Diego Chargers' Antonio Gates, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Malcom Floyd during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens/AP Images
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) scores against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
17 / 62

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) scores against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/AP Images
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
18 / 62

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gregory Bull/AP Images
091414_seavssd_gr_143.jpg
19 / 62
091414_seavssd_mn_293.jpg
20 / 62
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, front, leaps into the end zone for a touchdown as Denver Broncos strong safety Mike Adams defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi )
21 / 62

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, front, leaps into the end zone for a touchdown as Denver Broncos strong safety Mike Adams defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi )

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Sunday, October 5, 2014, The Chargers are set to take on the Jets at the Q, and wear pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
22 / 62

Sunday, October 5, 2014, The Chargers are set to take on the Jets at the Q, and wear pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Mike Nowak
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates scores on a 22-yard pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, during their NFL football game in San Diego, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
23 / 62

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates scores on a 22-yard pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, during their NFL football game in San Diego, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY/AP Images
* FILE * San Diego Chargers' Antonio Gates crosses the goal line with a touchdown recption against the Jacksonville Jaguars in this Oct. 10, 2004 in San Diego. The former Kent State basketball player has 11 touchdowns this season and has become the go to receiver for the first place Chargers. As every Sunday passes, though, his hoops career grows more distant. Gates continues to emerge as one of the NFL's top playmakers, a seemingly unstoppable tight end who's helping power the Chargers toward a long-sought playoff berth. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
24 / 62

FILE San Diego Chargers' Antonio Gates crosses the goal line with a touchdown recption against the Jacksonville Jaguars in this Oct. 10, 2004 in San Diego. The former Kent State basketball player has 11 touchdowns this season and has become the go to receiver for the first place Chargers. As every Sunday passes, though, his hoops career grows more distant. Gates continues to emerge as one of the NFL's top playmakers, a seemingly unstoppable tight end who's helping power the Chargers toward a long-sought playoff berth. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY/AP Images
San Diego Chargers' Antonio Gates beats Pittsburgh Steelers Ike Taylor for an 11 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter Monday Oct. 10, 2005 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
25 / 62

San Diego Chargers' Antonio Gates beats Pittsburgh Steelers Ike Taylor for an 11 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter Monday Oct. 10, 2005 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY/AP Images
Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
26 / 62

Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Greg Ronlov
The Chargers face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Monday Night Football showdown losing on the last play, 24-20
27 / 62

The Chargers face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Monday Night Football showdown losing on the last play, 24-20

Mike Nowak
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams
28 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams

Jack Dempsey/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams
29 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams

Jack Dempsey/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams
30 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams

DENIS POROY/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams
31 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams

DENIS POROY/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams
32 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams

David Drapkin/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams
33 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Trevor Williams

David Drapkin/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Austin Ekeler
34 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Austin Ekeler

Brian Blanco/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Austin Ekeler
35 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Austin Ekeler

Brian Blanco/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen
36 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen

Mike Nowak/San Diego Chargers
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen
37 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen

Mike Nowak/San Diego Chargers
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa
38 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa

Paul Spinelli/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa
39 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa

Paul Spinelli/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen
40 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen

PAUL SAKUMA/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen
41 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Keenan Allen

PAUL SAKUMA/AP Images
112507_balvssd_gr_026.jpg
42 / 62
Greg Ronlov
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Ingram
43 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Ingram

ED ZURGA/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Ingram
44 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Ingram

ED ZURGA/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa
45 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa

Kevin Terrell/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa
46 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa

Kevin Terrell/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa
47 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa

Mike Nowak
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa
48 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Joey Bosa

Mike Nowak
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers
49 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers

Denis Poroy/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers
50 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers

Denis Poroy/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Tyrell Williams
51 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Tyrell Williams

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Tyrell Williams
52 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Tyrell Williams

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers
53 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers

DENIS POROY/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers
54 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Philip Rivers

DENIS POROY/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Antonio Gates
55 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Antonio Gates

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Antonio Gates
56 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Antonio Gates

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon
57 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon
58 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon
59 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon
60 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon
61 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon

Mike Nowak
Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon
62 / 62

Week 6: LAC vs. OAK - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 - Melvin Gordon

Mike Nowak
But for all of Gates' accolades, among the things he's most proud of is spending his entire 16-year career in powder blue.

"That's something that came from fear, you know? Fear of getting cut, fear of not making the team. I always kept that with me throughout my career," Gates said. "Every year was my first year and I was a free agent.

"Even when I was an All-Pro, I felt like they needed to see a difference when I run suicides and see a difference when I play," Gates continued.

"I need to look like an All-Pro. I always maintain this edge every single year. There was some fear that was there," Gates added. "'Can you still do it again? Oh, when you're 33 can you still do it now?' I always use that little mechanism as an instrument to influence me to play at a high level. And that kept me going 16 years."

Gates will join a legendary list Sunday afternoon when he goes into the Chargers Hall of Fame.

He likely has more honors coming his way.

Gates was recently announced as one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

And there's a strong chance he makes it to Canton on his first try.

"Not too high, not too low. It's kind of like a marathon, right? You just stay on course and you try not to get too high on yourself," Gates said. "You're still pushing for it and I think that's just where I'm at.

"My next step is the Chargers Hall of Fame. Boom," Gates continued. "OK, now I'm a semifinalist? Boom.

"Somebody asked me, if you make it, who's gonna bring you out? I ain't got to them steps yet," Gates added. "That comes after you get elected, you know what I mean? I'm just following the pecking order right now."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

