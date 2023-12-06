Antonio Gates Details Emotions Ahead of Chargers Hall of Fame Induction 

But for all of Gates' accolades, among the things he's most proud of is spending his entire 16-year career in powder blue.

"That's something that came from fear, you know? Fear of getting cut, fear of not making the team. I always kept that with me throughout my career," Gates said. "Every year was my first year and I was a free agent.

"Even when I was an All-Pro, I felt like they needed to see a difference when I run suicides and see a difference when I play," Gates continued.

"I need to look like an All-Pro. I always maintain this edge every single year. There was some fear that was there," Gates added. "'Can you still do it again? Oh, when you're 33 can you still do it now?' I always use that little mechanism as an instrument to influence me to play at a high level. And that kept me going 16 years."

Gates will join a legendary list Sunday afternoon when he goes into the Chargers Hall of Fame.

He likely has more honors coming his way.

Gates was recently announced as one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

And there's a strong chance he makes it to Canton on his first try.

"Not too high, not too low. It's kind of like a marathon, right? You just stay on course and you try not to get too high on yourself," Gates said. "You're still pushing for it and I think that's just where I'm at.

"My next step is the Chargers Hall of Fame. Boom," Gates continued. "OK, now I'm a semifinalist? Boom.