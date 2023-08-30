A Conversation With: Chargers Kicker Cameron Dicker

Great to see you, Cam. We'll start with the obvious news of you winning the kicking battle. What was your reaction or emotions around that?

"I'm excited. Just excited for this opportunity and I think it's going to be a fun year. Excited to be out here with these guys and I'm pumped I was the guy they decided to go with."

How did you approach the offseason competition? Take me through your mindset from spring practices to training camp to now.

"All I could control what was I was doing. I wanted to do everything I could to give myself an opportunity to play. I didn't realize pay attention to anything else going on. Just focus on what I'm doing. And if I'm doing what I need to do, then I trust and believe in myself enough to be the guy."

How do you think you performed these past few months?

﻿"Good. I think I had a pretty good camp but Dustin [Hopkins] and I both had a really good camp. I guess the decision was something the team felt. Luckily I don't have to make the decision. I'm just a guy the decision gets made on. It was just controlling what I can and having fun with it."

You mentioned Dustin. He was traded to Cleveland, but what was your relationship like these past 10 months?