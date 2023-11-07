Chargers-Jets Game Day Updates

The Bolts drove into Jets territory and were on the cusp of field goal range but a sack and incomplete pass ended the threat as the Chargers punted it away. The Bolts defense forced yet another three-and-out as the offense began at its own 25. But the unit was forced to punt after another sack allowed as the Jets took over at their own 45. New York got on the board with just under 6 minutes left in the quarter with a 47-yard field goal. The Bolts offense was forced to punt again after another three-and-out as the Jets got the ball back. But Tuli Tuipulotu ended New York's ensuing drive with a sack at the 2-minute warning to give the ball back to the Chargers offense.