Chargers-Jets Game Day Updates

The Bolts and Jets are underway on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
Here are quarter-by-quarter updates from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith.
First Quarter
Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Jets won the toss and elected to defer as the Bolts started on offense. The Chargers began with the ball and went three-and-out before the Jets offense did the same. But Derius Davis brought the juice early with an 87-yard punt return for a score — his first NFL touchdown and the longest punt return in the NFL this season.
The Bolts defense then made a splash play of their own as Alohi Gilman stripped the ball from Garrett Wilson in Bolts territory as James pounced on the loose ball to recover.
The Chargers couldn't take advantage and were forced to punt, but the defense forced another turnover when Joey Bosa had a strip-sack on Zach Wilson and also recovered the fumble at midfield.
The Bolts got points off turnovers this time around as the Bolts converted twice on third down to get down to the 1-yard line, where Austin Ekeler finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Chargers defense kept up their strong start by forcing a three-and-out to give the offense the ball back with a 14-0 lead.
Second Quarter
The Bolts drove into Jets territory and were on the cusp of field goal range but a sack and incomplete pass ended the threat as the Chargers punted it away. The Bolts defense forced yet another three-and-out as the offense began at its own 25. But the unit was forced to punt after another sack allowed as the Jets took over at their own 45. New York got on the board with just under 6 minutes left in the quarter with a 47-yard field goal. The Bolts offense was forced to punt again after another three-and-out as the Jets got the ball back. But Tuli Tuipulotu ended New York's ensuing drive with a sack at the 2-minute warning to give the ball back to the Chargers offense.
The teams traded punts in the final 2 minutes of the half before Davis ripped off a 17-yard punt return to give the Bolts the ball at their own 42 with 17 seconds left. Justin Herbert hit Keenan Allen for a pair of passes to set up a 55-yard field goal try from Cameron Dicker, who drilled it. The Bolts led 17-3 at halftime.
Bolt Up!
