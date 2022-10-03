Salyer Savors 'Special Moment' After 1st NFL start

The Chargers are 2-2 after four games.

Here are five takeaways from Monday's media sessions:

1. Salyer recaps NFL debut

You only get to experience your first NFL start once, and Jamaree Salyer made sure he made the most of it.

The Chargers rookie was thrust into action in Houston after Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater suffered a torn biceps in Week 3.

Salyer didn't flinch, helping keep Justin Herbert clean as the offense racked up 34 points and 419 yards of total offense.

On Monday, Salyer recapped his debut.

"It was a special moment for me, obviously, just having my mom be there and having my high school coach be there," Salyer said.

"It was a very special moment for me because we talked about this a lot — that the moment will come and just being ready for it, no matter how it shows up. It just so happened to show up at left tackle," Salyer continued. "It was a special moment for me. For me, the thing I felt the most is just appreciative that the coach and the people in this organization believed in me, my teammates.

"They expressed that to me before the game. The main thing they were saying is, 'We believe in you. Don't worry about it. You're here because we believe in you.' That meant a lot to me," Salyer added. "It made me want to play to the best of my ability. I was very blessed to have that belief from my teammates."

Salyer, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Georgia, then backed up that belief by posting a strong all-around outing in his debut.

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Salyer had an overall grade of 78.6, which was the fifth-best of any Chargers player from Week 4.

But his pass blocking skills were top notch, as PFF gave him a 90.4 grade there, the highest mark of anyone on the Bolts offense. PFF also noted he did not allow a pressure in 40 pass-blocking snaps.

Take a look at Herbert's first touchdown pass of the day, an 18-yard strike to Gerald Everett.