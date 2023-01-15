Bolts Lament Missed Chances as Offseason Arrives Suddenly

The harsh reality was even more difficult to stomach given that the Chargers took a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game … and held that advantage until the final buzzer.

Alohi Gilman said he was "still processing" what transpired against the Jaguars.

Others were in a similar type of headspace, and said they planned on using the Wild Card round loss as fuel for the offseason grind.

"Bittersweet. Losing that way, it really doesn't well with me. I feel like we should have won," Joshua Kelley said. "But you can't change the past so you have to look toward the future and hold yourself accountable and get better."

Derwin James, Jr., added: "I still feel the same. I'm still in the same space. It still stings, it still hurts. Use it as motivation for next year and get better."

Corey Linsley gave a veteran view of the situation, noting that the tough ending doesn't overshadow the fact the Bolts took a step forward this season by making it to the postseason.

"Obviously not how we wanted it to go, especially in that fashion. But it is what it is, man," Linsley said. "You have to use it as motivation and learn from it.

"At least we're a step further than we were the year before," Linsley added. "You take what positives you can out of it."

Another veteran, Joey Bosa, said the toughest part about Saturday night's outcome is that bond that was built over the course of a season.

And that tight-knit atmosphere was apparent Sunday when Bosa said that there wasn't any reason to point fingers after the loss.

"We were talking about it … 'What happened?' Well, everything happened," Bosa said. "It wasn't one play. Everybody had a part in it."

As the Chargers begin to prepare for the 2023 offseason, Austin Ekeler perhaps summed up the emotions in the locker room better than anyone.

"It's a love-hate relationship with football," Ekeler said. "You love playing the game, hate when you play bad, hate when you lose.

"That keeps you in the past because you see what you built up to, you're proud of that," Ekeler continued. "But you're also in the present and whatever is going on now is probably going to control your feelings.