Chargers Interview Titans' Luke Steckel for Offensive Coordinator 

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator position.
Steckel is currently the tight ends coach for the Tennessee Titans. He has been in his current role for two seasons with the Titans and has been in the NFL for the past 14 seasons.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2021-22 Tennessee Titans tight ends coach
2018-20 Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach
2017 Tennessee Titans wide receivers coach
2014-16 Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach
2013 Tennessee Titans offensive assistant/special assistant to the head coach
2009-12 Cleveland Browns assistant to the head coach
Player
2005-06 Princeton
Education
Steckel graduated from Princeton University
Hometown
Boston, Massachusetts
