Chargers Impact Fund Kicks Off Summer Reading Program at Boys & Girls Club

The Bolts spent Tuesday giving back in a big way.

The Chargers Impact Fund kicked off its newly revamped First Downs for First Books Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles Watts/Willowbrook Clubhouse. The event marked the beginning of the summer reading program with Boys & Girls Clubs and the Rhymes with Reason program.

A couple of Bolts players made a surprise appearance and helped start a number of activities for the students throughout the day.

Star safety Derwin James, Jr., and cornerback Michael Davis worked with the students on their literacy program, spending the day interacting and hoping to make an impact on their lives.

"Seeing their smiles, seeing them able to say, 'Hey, I met one of my favorite players'," James said. "To be able to spend a day with them, color and draw and just talk about everything that's going on in their life and the future things, to be able to do that it's a lot of fun."

The day started off with the Bolts Book Club session, where the group read and spent the rest of the time coloring, with both James and Davis going around and talking to students.

"This is important to the Chargers Impact Fund because we are providing the necessary needs for these students through books and different learning abilities to really go above and beyond outside of the classroom," Chargers Impact Fund manager Taylor Chavez said.