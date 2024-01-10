Chargers Group Chat: What's In Store for 2024?

The Chargers Group Chat is back, and plenty has happened since we last conveyed.

The Bolts are currently searching for a new head coach and general manager. And they also have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In other words, there was plenty to discuss when we got a few of the Chargers beat writers together.

Here's what Daniel Popper (The Athletic), Jeff Miller (Los Angeles Times), Joe Reedy (Associated Press) and Eric Smith (Chargers.com) had to say:

Sum up the Chargers 2023 season.

Popper: This Chargers season was defined by missed expectations. The organization made several cap-related moves last offseason to give this version of the roster one more chance at a playoff run. The Chargers had real belief that they would be legitimate contenders. Instead, they lost eight of their final nine games, fired their head coach and general manager and have the fifth overall pick in the draft. Pretty much the exact opposite of contending. The Chargers should not have finished 5-12 given the talent on the roster. A lot of that was rooted in how many close losses the Chargers had, especially early in the season. I think offensive coordinator Kellen Moore framed it best last week when he was asked what he would take away from 2023: "It's just a good example of just how small the margins are in this league." The Chargers lost seven games by three points or less. If they get a few more breaks — like Khalil Mack recovering his sack fumble late in the loss to the Packers — we might be having a very different discussion right now.

Miller: I mean, a 5-12 finish that featured significant injuries to Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Corey Linsley; the firing of the head coach and general manager; the trading of the highest-paid cornerback; the release of a team captain; the underwhelming achievement of the first-round draft choice; a 63-7 deficit in one game; AND a loss to Blaine Gabbert! Come on, man.

Reedy: Everything that could go wrong did – injuries, 0-7 in games decided by three points or fewer, only two wins against a team's primary starting QB, some position groups taking a step back and then the team's performance on a national stage at Las Vegas.