Brandon Staley Cracks NFL 40 Under 40 List

Lindsay Jones of The Athletic put Coach Staley in her '40 Under 40' list (subscription required). Below is an excerpt of her article.
"Staley landed his first head-coaching job this year after one impressive season as Rams defensive coordinator. Sure, Staley had Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Rams, but it was the diverse and flexible defense he created to get even more out of them that stood out. Now Staley will have a new crew of star players to work with, like defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James.
