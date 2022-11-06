Chargers Beat Falcons on Walk-Off Field Goal

But the momentum was short-lived as Herbert was intercepted on the ensuing drive when Palmer couldn't corral a pass over the middle. Atlanta capitalized on the turnover and retook the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run. Down 17-14, the Bolts picked up a first down but the offensive drive sputtered after that as the Chargers punted it away late in the third quarter.

The Bolts defense held strong as Nasir Adderley forced a key incompletion on third-and-8. Atlanta's ensuing 50-yard attempt was no good, and the Chargers took over at their own 40-yard line with just over 12 minutes left in regulation. The Chargers faced fourth-and-4 at the Atlanta 38 but converted when Herbert hit Carter for 6 yards. The conversion came after Ekeler appeared to score on a 37-yard run but he was ruled down and the play was reversed. The red-zone drive stalled out and Cameron Dicker kicked a 30-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 with 5 minutes and 27 seconds left to go. The Bolts defense forced a quick three-and-out as the offense took over at their own 32 with 4:19 to play. The Chargers faced third-and-5 at the 37 but moved the sticks when Carter caught a 6-yard pass. Herbert then found Everett for 16 yards to get to the Atlanta 25 with just over a minute to go.