Chargers Beat Falcons on Walk-Off Field Goal

The Chargers are 5-3 following a wild Week 9 win.
Here is a quick game recap from Atlanta:
First Quarter
The Bolts won the toss and deferred as the defense was up first. The Falcons quickly moved into the red zone after a 44-yard run and got on the board first on a 1-yard touchdown run. The Chargers offense went three-and-out to start the game as Justin Herbert's third-down pass attempt was batted down. Atlanta responded with another lengthy drive with points, as a 29-yard field goal put the Bolts in a 10-0 hole at the end of the first quarter.
Second Quarter
The Chargers went three-and-out again, but the Bolts defense forced the Falcons to so the same when Drue Tranquill got to Marcus Mariota for a third-down sack early in the second quarter. The Bolts picked up a first down — their first of the game — when Herbert found Joshua Palmer for 25 yards on third-and-15. The duo connected again to move the chains for 10 yards on third-and-6 to get the Bolts into Falcons territory. Herbert later hit Gerald Everett and Michael Bandy for third-down conversions before Austin Ekeler went to work in the red zone. He scored on the ground from 2 yards out to get the Bolts on the board.
The Chargers trailed 10-7 after Cameron Dicker's extra point.The Bolts defense then kept its strong play as Derwin James, Jr., raced in for a third-down sack on Mariota late in the quarter. The Chargers took over at their own 37 but motored down the field as Herbert guided the offense through the air. The Bolts converted twice on third downs before a 10-yard catch from DeAndre Carter put the ball at the Atlanta 1-yard line. The Chargers then took their first lead of the game on a touchdown pass from Herbert to Ekeler. The Bolts led 14-10 at the half.
Third Quarter
The Bolts began with the ball but went three-and-out to open the second half. The Falcons drove into the red zone before Khalil Mack made one of the plays of the game. With the Falcons nearing the end zone, Mack ripped the ball away from Drake London for a takeaway (forced fumble and recovery) in a massive change of momentum.
But the momentum was short-lived as Herbert was intercepted on the ensuing drive when Palmer couldn't corral a pass over the middle. Atlanta capitalized on the turnover and retook the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run. Down 17-14, the Bolts picked up a first down but the offensive drive sputtered after that as the Chargers punted it away late in the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The Bolts defense held strong as Nasir Adderley forced a key incompletion on third-and-8. Atlanta's ensuing 50-yard attempt was no good, and the Chargers took over at their own 40-yard line with just over 12 minutes left in regulation. The Chargers faced fourth-and-4 at the Atlanta 38 but converted when Herbert hit Carter for 6 yards. The conversion came after Ekeler appeared to score on a 37-yard run but he was ruled down and the play was reversed. The red-zone drive stalled out and Cameron Dicker kicked a 30-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 with 5 minutes and 27 seconds left to go. The Bolts defense forced a quick three-and-out as the offense took over at their own 32 with 4:19 to play. The Chargers faced third-and-5 at the 37 but moved the sticks when Carter caught a 6-yard pass. Herbert then found Everett for 16 yards to get to the Atlanta 25 with just over a minute to go.
But things got wild when Ekeler fumbled near the red zone, but the Falcons recovering the loose ball. However, Atlanta fumbled on the return and the Bolts recovered it at the Atlanta 43. Herbert then hit Palmer for 22 yards to get back in field goal range. Cameron Dicker then hit a 37-yard field goal at the buzzer to secure a 20-17 win.
