Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Gaziano appeared in a pair of games last season as a rookie for the Bolts, assisting on a tackle and registering a quarterback hit. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Northwestern, ending his Wildcats career with 30 career sacks — good for No. 1 in program history. Gaziano added 153 tackles (100 solo) and 48.5 tackles for loss in 47 career games at Northwestern, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and third-team recognition following his junior season.