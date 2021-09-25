Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
Originally a 2019 sixth-round selection for the Bolts, Egbule appeared in 29 career games, totaling four tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit on defense. He's added seven special teams tackles in his two seasons. Egbule played four collegiate seasons (2015-18) at Houston. He registered 164 career tackles (98 solo), five sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, while forcing two fumbles and recovering six.
Gaziano appeared in three games over the last two seasons for the Bolts, including last week's home opener against Dallas. He has two career tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit. Gaziano signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Northwestern, ending his Wildcats career with 30 career sacks — good for No. 1 in program history. He added 153 tackles (100 solo) and 48.5 tackles for loss in 47 career games at Northwestern, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and third-team recognition following his junior season.