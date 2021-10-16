Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
Christiansen saw action for the Chargers in four games as a rookie last season. A two-time All-Independent recipient, Christiansen posted 275 tackles (153 solo), 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in four seasons (2016-19) at Army. He served as a team captain as a junior and senior and added an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a recovery.
Fehoko appeared in three games over the past two seasons for the Bolts. He ended his college career at Louisiana State, playing two seasons (2018-19) and helping the Tigers win the National Championship following his final season. Fehoko totaled 33 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and nine tackles for loss over the last two years. He began his collegiate career by starting all 25 games at Texas Tech from 2015-16, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman.