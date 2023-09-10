Chargers Fall to Dolphins in Week 1 Shootout

Fourth Quarter

The Chargers quickly took the lead in the fourth quarter as Joshua Kelley ran for a 2-yard score at the 14-minute mark. Kelley's run gave the Bolts a 31-27 lead as they also surpassed 200 rushing yards on the ground. Miami's offense got on the move in the ensuing drive, including converting on a third-and-15, to get into Bolts territory. But the Chargers held firm once again. The Bolts stopped Miami short on another third-and-15 try that led to a Miami field goal.

Up 31-30, the Chargers offense took over at their own 25-yard line. The Bolts faced a big third-and-12 at their own 45 but Herbert got ample time in the pocket and hit Williams for 24 yards on a huge conversion. Allen drew a flag that put the Chargers in the red zone but the Chargers faced third-and-5 and the 7. Herbert's pass was incomplete as Dicker came on and hit a 25-yard field goal for a 34-30 lead with 3:53 to go.

Miami quickly faced third-and-10 but the Dolphins hit a 47-yard pass to get into Bolts territory before also getting into the red zone. Hill caught a 4-yard pass for a Miami lead but the extra point was no good.