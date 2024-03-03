 Skip to main content
Chargers Day 5 Combine Recap: Top WR Prospect Odunze Works Out Saturday at Combine

Mar 02, 2024 at 04:18 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Odunze Recap

It was a big day for the offense in the second-to-last day of workouts at the Combine.

In addition to quarterback's J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix, Jr., headlining Saturday's drills, Washington's Rome Odunze drew a crowd as well as one of the highest rated prospects to workout this week in Indy.

Odunze tested well, finishing with an official 4.45 40-yard and 39-inch vertical as well as showcasing the mix of speed and athleticism that has him ranked near the top of people's draft boards.

Saturday also marked the final day for podium sessions at the Combine.

Both the offensive line and specialist prospects spoke in front of the media including some of the top of their class.

That included Penn State's Olu Fashanu, who talked about what sets him apart right now.

"I think what sets me apart is my mentality," Fashanu said. "I'm an ultra-competitor. I come from a very competitive environment at Penn State.

"Everyday I come to the facilities, I'm ready to work, I'm trying to outdo myself everyday and I'm trying to outdo everyone else," Fashanu added. "But for the better of everyone because I know at the end of the day, competing with myself and my teammates it's making not only myself better but everyone around me better as well."

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt was also on hand in front of the media and when asked what part of his game was underrated, he believed it was his athleticism.

"I think for my size, I'm very athletic," Alt said. "My foot speed, being able to have the length and use my feet very well is something that I wouldn't say is underrated, but it's something I take a lot of pride in my game as well."

The Main Takeaway

In addition to Odunze, the deep wide receiver class showed out Saturday afternoon.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was one of the standouts from Saturday, as he shined in every drill. He is The Athletic Dane Brugler's No. 35 overall prospect in his Top 100 list.

Mitchell finished with the third-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.34 seconds) and highest broad jump (11'4") among the wide receivers that worked out. He also showcased his over the shoulder catch ability and breaks throughout the rest of the drills.

His Texas teammate Xavier Worthy however had the highlight of the day, running a blazing 4.25 40-yard dash on his first attempt before breaking the all-time record with a time of 4.21 seconds.

South Carolina's Xavier Legette is No. 80 on Brugler's list but had a nice afternoon that could help him out in the long run.

Legette measured in at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds and ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash on his second attempt. His athleticism was on full display, also reaching 40.00 inches on his vertical jump.

LSU's Brian Thomas, Jr., Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Oregon's Troy Franklin and Florida State's Keon Coleman all also flashed throughout the afternoon, making their case to move up the very deep wide receiver tiers.

The running backs kicked off the day's drills and at the forefront were Louisville's Isaac Guerendo, Tennessee's Jaylen Wright and Florida State's Trey Benson.

Guerendo shined in all facets Saturday afternoon, leading the running backs with a 4.33 40-yard dash and 41.50 inch vertical jump in addition to the second highest broad jump as well. He would reach a top speed of 24.08 miles per hour during his run according to Next Gen Stats.

Wright followed Guerendo with some impressive numbers of his own.

The Tennessee product led the running backs in the broad jump with a jump of 11'2" and was second in the 40-yard dash with a run of 4.38 seconds.

Benson trailed Wright closely with a 4.39 second 40-yard dash and similar impressive production in the other drills as well.

The three running backs were just some of the few highlighting what was a speedy and agile position group that is shaping up to be one of the more interesting in the draft.

Tweet of the Day

Jim Harbaugh got a warm ovation in his return to Indianapolis.

The Bolts Head Coach heard a loud roar and applause from the Michigan-heavy crowd in attendance when he and his son appeared on the NFL Network broadcast shown on the video board of the stadium.

Harbaugh is no stranger to Indianapolis either.

The former quarterback spent four seasons with the Colts. He was voted to the Pro Bowl, won the Comeback Player of the Year and also finished fourth in the MVP voting during the 1995 season where he led the team to the AFC Championship.

He was later inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2005.

A Peek Ahead

Only one more day of on-field workouts remain at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The offensive line and specialists will close out the drills Sunday afternoon, with some of the top prospects slated to go in Indy.

Alt, Fashanu and other offensive linemen in this deep class will get a chance to end the week of workouts and showcase themselves in front of evaluators for the last time until their respective Pro Day's.

Bolt Up!

