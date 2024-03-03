Chargers Day 5 Combine Recap: Top WR Prospect Odunze Works Out Saturday at Combine

Saturday also marked the final day for podium sessions at the Combine.

Both the offensive line and specialist prospects spoke in front of the media including some of the top of their class.

That included Penn State's Olu Fashanu, who talked about what sets him apart right now.

"I think what sets me apart is my mentality," Fashanu said. "I'm an ultra-competitor. I come from a very competitive environment at Penn State.

"Everyday I come to the facilities, I'm ready to work, I'm trying to outdo myself everyday and I'm trying to outdo everyone else," Fashanu added. "But for the better of everyone because I know at the end of the day, competing with myself and my teammates it's making not only myself better but everyone around me better as well."

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt was also on hand in front of the media and when asked what part of his game was underrated, he believed it was his athleticism.