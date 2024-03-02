Chargers Day 4 Combine Recap: Defensive Backs Highlight Busy Friday in Indy

It was also a busy day at the podiums with the top quarterbacks — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — wide receivers and running backs speaking to the media.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr., the top receiver on a lot of draft boards, did not speak to the media Friday.

LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze did, as they both made their case for the top wide receiver spot.

"Of course," Nabers said Friday. "I am able to play outside, inside, go against eight corners a game, and still put up big numbers are the end of the day."

Odunze added: "Absolutely. That's what it's about. It's about saying you're the best and then going out there and competing for it. I do feel that way, so, of course. But, man, all these dudes are ballers."

The running back class in this year's draft might not have the headliner names as those in recent seasons, but there is a lot of depth and different skillsets they each bring to the table.

A couple of those prospects spoke about what they can do at the next level.

"Just my elusiveness, my patience and my vision," Texas' Jonathan Brooks said. "Ability to find a hole and hit it. And then to make people miss. I feel like that'll be a trait that I bring to the league."